Google's new plan aims to finally fix the Play Store's biggest gaming problem

If you've ever felt like the Google Play Store is a bit of a wild west for games, you're not alone. To fix this, Google just announced the "Google Play Games Level Up" program. In simple terms, it's a new system designed to incentivize developers to build better games by offering them powerful promotional tools and better visibility in the store.



To get these perks, developers need to meet a few core user experience guidelines. Essentially, Google wants games to be more modern and respectful of your time and investment. Here's a breakdown of what they're pushing for:



The Level Up Guidelines



Player Continuity: This is all about being able to pick up your game on any device without losing a single second of progress. Think seamless cloud saves and easy sign-ins, so you can switch from your phone to your tablet or PC and just keep playing.

Rewarding Player Journeys: Google wants developers to create meaningful achievements that go beyond simple "level up" notifications. This means rewarding players for everything from major progression milestones to discovering hidden secrets, making the entire gameplay experience feel more engaging.

Cross-Device Gameplay: This guideline encourages developers to give players the freedom to play how they want. That means adding proper support for controllers, keyboards, and mice, and making their games available on Google Play Games for PC, so you aren't just stuck tapping on a screen.



For years, Apple's App Store has been seen as the more curated, premium space for mobile gaming, partly thanks to its stricter guidelines and the Apple Arcade subscription service. The Play Store, on the other hand, has often struggled with a reputation for being flooded with low-effort, ad-heavy titles, making it tough for quality games to stand out.



This Level Up program feels like Google's answer to that problem, but with a distinctly "Google" approach. Instead of building a high wall like Apple, Google is offering a carrot. It's not forcing developers to do anything, but it's making the rewards for creating a great, modern gaming experience too good to ignore. For players, this could mean it'll be far easier to find games that respect your time and progression, no matter if you're playing on your phone, tablet, or PC.



For years, Apple's App Store has been seen as the more curated, premium space for mobile gaming, partly thanks to its stricter guidelines and the Apple Arcade subscription service. The Play Store, on the other hand, has often struggled with a reputation for being flooded with low-effort, ad-heavy titles, making it tough for quality games to stand out.

This Level Up program feels like Google's answer to that problem, but with a distinctly "Google" approach. Instead of building a high wall like Apple, Google is offering a carrot. It's not forcing developers to do anything, but it's making the rewards for creating a great, modern gaming experience too good to ignore. For players, this could mean it'll be far easier to find games that respect your time and progression, no matter if you're playing on your phone, tablet, or PC.



A smart, if slow, step forward



Honestly, this is a fantastic idea and something the Play Store has desperately needed. Rewarding developers for implementing features that should be standard in 2025—like cloud saves and controller support—is a smart way to elevate the entire ecosystem. It encourages better game design without Google having to play gatekeeper.



My only real reservation is the timeline. The first major deadline isn't until July 2026, which feels like an eternity from now. While it's good that developers have time to adapt, it means we won't see the full impact of this program for quite a while. Still, it's a definitive step in the right direction. I'm hopeful this will genuinely help surface some hidden gems and push the overall quality of Android gaming up a few notches.







