Google is making it easier for you to play your favorite Android games on PC and vice-versa

Google is also rewarding players with improved Play Points integration on PC. Users can now more easily track their Play Points balance across mobile and PC, with chances to earn up to 10 times the points boosters. This translates to more in-game rewards, discounts, and other benefits.







To make the gaming experience more personal, Google Play Games is adding new ways to customize controls and make quick adjustments on PCs. They're also introducing the option to use multiple accounts at the same time, which was something many players wanted.







To ensure a smooth gaming experience, Google is also enhancing performance through the Vulkan API , making it the official one, and the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF). Vulkan allows for better use of device graphics, and Google says this will result in smoother frame rates and more realistic visuals. ADPF helps developers optimize device performance, leading to a more responsive gameplay experience.



Personally, I think this move by Google has the potential to change how and where people play their favorite games. Being able to switch between playing on a computer and a phone means you can play your favorite games whenever and wherever you want, and the improvements in performance and rewards should also make the experience more enjoyable.