Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Google is making it easier for you to play your favorite Android games on PC and vice-versa

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Games Google
Google at GDC Header
At this year's Game Developer's Conference (GDC), Googleshared plans to make more games available on different devices, aiming to blend the experience of playing on PCs and phones. The idea is to make it easier for games to play the games they like, no matter where they are or what device they have.

The company is adding a handful of PC games to its Google Play Games platform, which means you'll see more than just the usual mobile titles. Games like "Game of Thrones: Kingsroad," "Sonic Rumble," and "Odin: Valhalla Rising" are coming soon, joining other games already on the platform. Google is also making it simpler for game developers to bring their mobile games to PCs. So, you can expect to see titles like "Train Sim" and "Pet Shop Fever: Animal Hotel" alongside many other mobile games on your PC.

To make these games more accessible, Google Play Games on PC will now work on more computers, including AMD laptops and desktops. This means more people can join in. On the flip side, some popular PC games are now coming to phones. Starting this month, you can play "Dredge" and "Tabs Mobile" on your Android device, with "Disco Elysium" and others arriving later. These games have been optimized to work well on phones, so you can play them while you're out and about.

Thousands more games added that are playable on PC. | Images credit — Google

Google is also rewarding players with improved Play Points integration on PC. Users can now more easily track their Play Points balance across mobile and PC, with chances to earn up to 10 times the points boosters. This translates to more in-game rewards, discounts, and other benefits.

Screenshot of Play points and Google Games profile
Play Points & Google Games profile. | Image credit — Google

To make the gaming experience more personal, Google Play Games is adding new ways to customize controls and make quick adjustments on PCs. They're also introducing the option to use multiple accounts at the same time, which was something many players wanted.

Screenshot of Google Games custom controls
Custom controls on Google Play Games. | Image credit — Google

To ensure a smooth gaming experience, Google is also enhancing performance through the Vulkan API, making it the official one, and the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF). Vulkan allows for better use of device graphics, and Google says this will result in smoother frame rates and more realistic visuals. ADPF helps developers optimize device performance, leading to a more responsive gameplay experience.

Recommended Stories
Personally, I think this move by Google has the potential to change how and where people play their favorite games. Being able to switch between playing on a computer and a phone means you can play your favorite games whenever and wherever you want, and the improvements in performance and rewards should also make the experience more enjoyable.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless