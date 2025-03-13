Google is making it easier for you to play your favorite Android games on PC and vice-versa
At this year's Game Developer's Conference (GDC), Googleshared plans to make more games available on different devices, aiming to blend the experience of playing on PCs and phones. The idea is to make it easier for games to play the games they like, no matter where they are or what device they have.
To make the gaming experience more personal, Google Play Games is adding new ways to customize controls and make quick adjustments on PCs. They're also introducing the option to use multiple accounts at the same time, which was something many players wanted.
To ensure a smooth gaming experience, Google is also enhancing performance through the Vulkan API, making it the official one, and the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF). Vulkan allows for better use of device graphics, and Google says this will result in smoother frame rates and more realistic visuals. ADPF helps developers optimize device performance, leading to a more responsive gameplay experience.
Personally, I think this move by Google has the potential to change how and where people play their favorite games. Being able to switch between playing on a computer and a phone means you can play your favorite games whenever and wherever you want, and the improvements in performance and rewards should also make the experience more enjoyable.
The company is adding a handful of PC games to its Google Play Games platform, which means you'll see more than just the usual mobile titles. Games like "Game of Thrones: Kingsroad," "Sonic Rumble," and "Odin: Valhalla Rising" are coming soon, joining other games already on the platform. Google is also making it simpler for game developers to bring their mobile games to PCs. So, you can expect to see titles like "Train Sim" and "Pet Shop Fever: Animal Hotel" alongside many other mobile games on your PC.
To make these games more accessible, Google Play Games on PC will now work on more computers, including AMD laptops and desktops. This means more people can join in. On the flip side, some popular PC games are now coming to phones. Starting this month, you can play "Dredge" and "Tabs Mobile" on your Android device, with "Disco Elysium" and others arriving later. These games have been optimized to work well on phones, so you can play them while you're out and about.
PC games launching on Android. | Image credit — Google
Thousands more games added that are playable on PC. | Images credit — Google
Google is also rewarding players with improved Play Points integration on PC. Users can now more easily track their Play Points balance across mobile and PC, with chances to earn up to 10 times the points boosters. This translates to more in-game rewards, discounts, and other benefits.
Play Points & Google Games profile. | Image credit — Google
Custom controls on Google Play Games. | Image credit — Google
