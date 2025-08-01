$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

If this is Google’s big Pixel Watch upgrade, we’ve got a problem

Repairable at last, but is that enough to make the Pixel Watch matter?

The Pixel Watch 4 looks like it’s finally fixing some of the most obvious complaints. It is rumored to come with better repairability, improved battery life, and a much brighter display. Those are all welcome changes. But I still don’t think the Pixel Watch would be easy to recommend if that’s all that Google changes.

A few key upgrades worth applauding



Let’s be fair: there are some real improvements this year. For the first time, Google is giving users a smartwatch that’s actually repairable. That means if the domed glass cracks — something that’s all too common — you won’t be forced to replace the entire device.

The Pixel Watch 4 is also getting a bump in battery capacity (327 mAh for the 41mm model, 459 mAh for the 45mm) and a new side-mounted charging system that promises 25% faster charging. The ability to charge on its side would also turn it into a more convenient bedside clock.

Display brightness is getting a boost too, jumping to a peak of 3,000 nits — on par with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple’s Watch Ultra. Combine that with a new 1–60Hz variable refresh rate, and you're looking at a much better screen.

The same chip, the same problems?


One of the biggest disappointments with the Pixel Watch 4 is what’s not changing. Despite being three years into this product line, Google is still said to be sticking with the aging Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip — the same one that powered the Pixel Watch 2 and 3. While there is a new M55 coprocessor to help with AI tasks, that’s not enough to guarantee the kind of leap forward users expect from a next-gen product.

The Pixel Watch 3 already struggled to deliver on its performance promises. Despite featuring a dual-chip design intended to improve efficiency, our testing revealed underwhelming real-world battery life and no major gains in responsiveness. It also suffered from a range of software issues — from finicky call quality and inconsistent workout tracking to a Maps experience that sometimes failed to even lock on to your location.

The concern now is that the Pixel Watch 4 will continue this trend of “almost great” hardware let down by unoptimized software and recycled components.

Pixel Watch 3 review: a severely OK upgrade

Where’s the real innovation?


The Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly introduce some new health features like “Breathing Emergencies” detection and Emergency Satellite Communications. Those sound useful, but they also feel like incremental additions — especially when rivals like Apple and Samsung are pushing deeper into performance, sensor accuracy, and AI-powered personalization.

More importantly, many of the Pixel Watch 3’s core problems still haven’t been addressed.

You still can’t freely customize your watch face with third-party tools like Facer. You're still forced to use proprietary bands. And the minimal, space-age design — while undeniably stylish — often feels out of place with more formal or diverse fashion choices.

Then there’s the software experience itself. The Pixel Watch 3 shipped with bugs ranging from unresponsive notifications to mysterious screen glitches. Some of the most hyped features, like the "Morning Brief," felt half-baked. And even basics like automatic workout detection lagged far behind what competitors offer.

It’s hard to believe all of that will magically be fixed this time around — especially if the underlying hardware and software foundation remain largely the same.

The Pixel Watch 4 still leaves Google behind in the smartwatch race



Samsung is adding blood pressure monitoring and deeper AI integration. Apple is doubling down on health and ecosystem synergy. Even Garmin, a long-time fitness brand, is making headway into smarter, more intuitive wearables. Meanwhile, Google is just improving on the basics.

It seems Google might have taken care of the battery life and charging with the Pixel Watch 4, but it would be nice to see better software stability, more advanced health tracking, and performance gains.

Like every other consumer tech product, the Pixel Watch has to offer a smooth user experience. If Google can’t do that, it won’t be able to compete with the rest of the wearables on the market.

So, until the company takes its wearable ambitions seriously, the Pixel Watch will remain what it has been since the first generation — a stylish outsider in a sea of better options.

Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
