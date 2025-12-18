Does Samsung really need this many Galaxy A phones?
Does Samsung need to eliminate some of its Galaxy A series? I say yes.
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Samsung won big in Q3 2025, but not thanks to its Galaxy S series flagship. No, instead, the company dominated with its affordable galaxy A series. All of Samsung’s best-selling devices during the quarter came from the company’s budget and mid-range phones, which reinforces something we already knew: Samsung owns the mid-range.
Once you move past the entry-level Galaxy A16, the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 start stepping on each other’s toes. In our lab tests and based on my experience with these phones, the differences between them start to rapidly shrink, especially when it comes to the A3x and A5x series.
At the bottom, things are clear.
The Galaxy A16 is unmistakably an entry-level phone. The Exynos 1330 processor delivers a Geekbench 6 multi-core result of 1875 and a 3DMark High result of 367.
In daily use, that translates to stutters, slower app loading, and limited multitasking. Expectations are low, and the phone meets them.
The Galaxy A26 is a genuine step-up. The Exynos 1380 processor scores 2821 in Geekbench multi-core tests and 796 in 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme tests. There is a significant boost of GPU performance compared to the A16. The A26 is where you start getting a more responsive and smooth experience.
Going up from the A26, though, we immediately start to see diminishing returns.
The Galaxy A36 with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 scores 2915 multi-core and 914 in 3DMark High. The Galaxy A56 (Exynos 1580) improves that to 3894 multi-core and 1322 in 3DMark High.
All four models in the latest Galaxy A series lineup come with the same battery capacity — 5,000 mAh. That results in very similar battery life no matter which one you go for. Here is the estimated battery life we gave for each model based on our tests:
The A56 lasts longer, but not dramatically so. The more important difference here is that the A36 and A56 come with 45W wired charging, letting them reach 55% in 30 minutes and a full charge in about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
That is flagship-level charging on $400-$500 phones — an arguably more impressive feature on the A36 given its price.
All four phones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, but we see a clear difference when it comes to brightness levels:
In other words, the A36 and A56 displays are effectively equals, and a lot easier to use in bright conditions compared to the A16 and A26.
The camera performance is where things start to get a little awkward. Despite the A36 using a larger main sensor than the Galaxy A16 and A26, and the A56 having an even larger one than that, the image quality is surprisingly similar across all four phones.
Even the A56’s ultrawide camera is not enough to give it any meaningful advantage over the rest of the lineup. Based on our camera scores and sample shots, the supposedly better hardware doesn’t translate into better photos on the pricier models.
The only noticeable difference between is in how each phone handles the white balance. For example, the A56 and A26 lean towards warmer tones while the A36 and A16 towards cooler ones.
The Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are separated by roughly $100. On paper, the extra benefits that come with the A56 are:
However, in practice, both phones:
The A56 is better, but not in any meaningful way for most buyers. That is why I think this overlap is unnecessary, and why I think Samsung should go for a different approach instead, at least when it comes to the A3x and A5x series.
Samsung could realistically merge the A36 and A56 into a single mid-range model priced around $449.
Drop the useless macro camera and other not, so important features like the aluminum frame. Keep the bright AMOLED displays and 45W charging, and you would have everything you need in that one model.
The Galaxy A2x series can remain as the lower mid-range Samsung phone, while the Galaxy A16 would continue to be the company’s entry-level model.
The result wouldn’t weaken Samsung’s market position — it would strengthen it. One clear, polished mid-ranger is easier to market, easier to recommend, and easier to perfect.
That dominance didn’t happen by accident, of course. Samsung has spread the Galaxy A lineup across price tiers, offering a new model roughly every $100. That essentially gives buyers clear choice and flexibility depending on their budget, but I think it also creates a problem.
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After noticing this, I asked myself one question: should there be this many models in Samsung’s Galaxy A series?
Galaxy A hierarchy makes sense — until it doesn’t
At the bottom, things are clear.
The Galaxy A16 is unmistakably an entry-level phone. The Exynos 1330 processor delivers a Geekbench 6 multi-core result of 1875 and a 3DMark High result of 367.
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The Galaxy A26 is a genuine step-up. The Exynos 1380 processor scores 2821 in Geekbench multi-core tests and 796 in 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme tests. There is a significant boost of GPU performance compared to the A16. The A26 is where you start getting a more responsive and smooth experience.
Going up from the A26, though, we immediately start to see diminishing returns.
The Galaxy A36 with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 scores 2915 multi-core and 914 in 3DMark High. The Galaxy A56 (Exynos 1580) improves that to 3894 multi-core and 1322 in 3DMark High.
Yes, the A56 is undeniably faster in benchmarks, but the difference in real life is no longer apparent. When it comes to actual use, the A36 is already good enough and doesn’t feel that much different than the A56.
Battery life and charging are no longer differentiators
Image credit — PhoneArena
All four models in the latest Galaxy A series lineup come with the same battery capacity — 5,000 mAh. That results in very similar battery life no matter which one you go for. Here is the estimated battery life we gave for each model based on our tests:
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
The A56 lasts longer, but not dramatically so. The more important difference here is that the A36 and A56 come with 45W wired charging, letting them reach 55% in 30 minutes and a full charge in about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
That is flagship-level charging on $400-$500 phones — an arguably more impressive feature on the A36 given its price.
Displays: One of Samsung’s strongest areas, and yet another overlap
Image credit — PhoneArena
All four phones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, but we see a clear difference when it comes to brightness levels:
In other words, the A36 and A56 displays are effectively equals, and a lot easier to use in bright conditions compared to the A16 and A26.
Cameras: four phones, same ceiling
Image credit — PhoneArena
The camera performance is where things start to get a little awkward. Despite the A36 using a larger main sensor than the Galaxy A16 and A26, and the A56 having an even larger one than that, the image quality is surprisingly similar across all four phones.
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page
Even the A56’s ultrawide camera is not enough to give it any meaningful advantage over the rest of the lineup. Based on our camera scores and sample shots, the supposedly better hardware doesn’t translate into better photos on the pricier models.
The only noticeable difference between is in how each phone handles the white balance. For example, the A56 and A26 lean towards warmer tones while the A36 and A16 towards cooler ones.
Other than that, though, I find it hard to spot any other differences in image quality. This is, in my opinion, where the $100 jumps for become hardest to justify.
The real problem: A36 vs A56
Image credit — PhoneArena
The Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are separated by roughly $100. On paper, the extra benefits that come with the A56 are:
- An aluminum frame
- A faster chipset
- More RAM
- A few extra AI features
However, in practice, both phones:
- Charge at the same speed
- Use similarly bright displays
- Deliver comparable camera quality
- Receive long software support
The A56 is better, but not in any meaningful way for most buyers. That is why I think this overlap is unnecessary, and why I think Samsung should go for a different approach instead, at least when it comes to the A3x and A5x series.
The case for one Galaxy A mid-ranger
Samsung could realistically merge the A36 and A56 into a single mid-range model priced around $449.
Drop the useless macro camera and other not, so important features like the aluminum frame. Keep the bright AMOLED displays and 45W charging, and you would have everything you need in that one model.
The Galaxy A2x series can remain as the lower mid-range Samsung phone, while the Galaxy A16 would continue to be the company’s entry-level model.
The result wouldn’t weaken Samsung’s market position — it would strengthen it. One clear, polished mid-ranger is easier to market, easier to recommend, and easier to perfect.
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