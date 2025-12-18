Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Does Samsung really need this many Galaxy A phones?

Does Samsung need to eliminate some of its Galaxy A series? I say yes.

3comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Editorials Galaxy A Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Multiple Samsung Galaxy A phones highlighting budget lineup variety.
Samsung won big in Q3 2025, but not thanks to its Galaxy S series flagship. No, instead, the company dominated with its affordable galaxy A series. All of Samsung’s best-selling devices during the quarter came from the company’s budget and mid-range phones, which reinforces something we already knew: Samsung owns the mid-range.

That dominance didn’t happen by accident, of course. Samsung has spread the Galaxy A lineup across price tiers, offering a new model roughly every $100. That essentially gives buyers clear choice and flexibility depending on their budget, but I think it also creates a problem.

Recommended For You

Once you move past the entry-level Galaxy A16, the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 start stepping on each other’s toes. In our lab tests and based on my experience with these phones, the differences between them start to rapidly shrink, especially when it comes to the A3x and A5x series.

After noticing this, I asked myself one question: should there be this many models in Samsung’s Galaxy A series?

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

6.7-inch
Triple camera
5000 mAh
6GB
$336 at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

6.7-inch
Triple camera
5000 mAh
6GB
$320 at HSN

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

6.7-inch
Triple camera
5000 mAh
8GB
$305 at Walmart


Galaxy A hierarchy makes sense — until it doesn’t


At the bottom, things are clear.

The Galaxy A16 is unmistakably an entry-level phone. The Exynos 1330 processor delivers a Geekbench 6 multi-core result of 1875 and a 3DMark High result of 367.

Recommended For You

In daily use, that translates to stutters, slower app loading, and limited multitasking. Expectations are low, and the phone meets them.

The Galaxy A26 is a genuine step-up. The Exynos 1380 processor scores 2821 in Geekbench multi-core tests and 796 in 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme tests. There is a significant boost of GPU performance compared to the A16. The A26 is where you start getting a more responsive and smooth experience.

Going up from the A26, though, we immediately start to see diminishing returns.

The Galaxy A36 with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 scores 2915 multi-core and 914 in 3DMark High. The Galaxy A56 (Exynos 1580) improves that to 3894 multi-core and 1322 in 3DMark High.

Yes, the A56 is undeniably faster in benchmarks, but the difference in real life is no longer apparent. When it comes to actual use, the A36 is already good enough and doesn’t feel that much different than the A56.

Battery life and charging are no longer differentiators



All four models in the latest Galaxy A series lineup come with the same battery capacity — 5,000 mAh. That results in very similar battery life no matter which one you go for. Here is the estimated battery life we gave for each model based on our tests:

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
5000 mAh
 7h 3min 17h 46min 9h 9min 10h 11min
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
5000 mAh
 6h 26min 16h 53min 8h 0min 9h 8min
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
5000 mAh
 5h 21min 11h 14min 9h 19min 5h 9min
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
5000 mAh
 6h 12min 9h 43min 11h 13min 9h 52min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 29min N/A 47% N/A
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 43min N/A 37% N/A
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


The A56 lasts longer, but not dramatically so. The more important difference here is that the A36 and A56 come with 45W wired charging, letting them reach 55% in 30 minutes and a full charge in about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

That is flagship-level charging on $400-$500 phones — an arguably more impressive feature on the A36 given its price.

Displays: One of Samsung’s strongest areas, and yet another overlap



All four phones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, but we see a clear difference when it comes to brightness levels:

Bright max(20%APL)Higher is betterBright max(100%APL)Higher is betterBright minLower is betterColor tempGammaDelta E rgbcmyLower is betterDelta E grayscaleLower is better
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G1715
(Good)		1129
(Good)		1.6
(Good)		6604
2.08
2.35
(Good)		7.4
(Average)
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G1748
(Good)		1126
(Good)		1.6
(Good)		6674
2.12
2.07
(Good)		6.33
(Average)
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G1083
(Average)		735
(Average)		1.7
(Good)		6542
2
2.77
(Good)		7.56
(Average)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G736
(Poor)		733
(Average)		1.6
(Good)		6350
2.13
2.83
(Good)		6.82
(Average)
View all

In other words, the A36 and A56 displays are effectively equals, and a lot easier to use in bright conditions compared to the A16 and A26.

Cameras: four phones, same ceiling



The camera performance is where things start to get a little awkward. Despite the A36 using a larger main sensor than the Galaxy A16 and A26, and the A56 having an even larger one than that, the image quality is surprisingly similar across all four phones.

Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 122 131 67 20 25 18
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 120 126 68 17 23 18
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G 122 127 66 19 25 16
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 124 130 71 17 25 17
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 122 113 62 16 22 13
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 120 114 62 16 22 13
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G 122 117 65 16 21 15
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 124 118 60 19 24 16
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


Even the A56’s ultrawide camera is not enough to give it any meaningful advantage over the rest of the lineup. Based on our camera scores and sample shots, the supposedly better hardware doesn’t translate into better photos on the pricier models.





The only noticeable difference between is in how each phone handles the white balance. For example, the A56 and A26 lean towards warmer tones while the A36 and A16 towards cooler ones.

Other than that, though, I find it hard to spot any other differences in image quality. This is, in my opinion, where the $100 jumps for become hardest to justify.

The real problem: A36 vs A56



The Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are separated by roughly $100. On paper, the extra benefits that come with the A56 are:

  • An aluminum frame
  • A faster chipset
  • More RAM
  • A few extra AI features

However, in practice, both phones:

  • Charge at the same speed
  • Use similarly bright displays
  • Deliver comparable camera quality
  • Receive long software support

The A56 is better, but not in any meaningful way for most buyers. That is why I think this overlap is unnecessary, and why I think Samsung should go for a different approach instead, at least when it comes to the A3x and A5x series.

The case for one Galaxy A mid-ranger


Samsung could realistically merge the A36 and A56 into a single mid-range model priced around $449.

Drop the useless macro camera and other not, so important features like the aluminum frame. Keep the bright AMOLED displays and 45W charging, and you would have everything you need in that one model.

The Galaxy A2x series can remain as the lower mid-range Samsung phone, while the Galaxy A16 would continue to be the company’s entry-level model.

The result wouldn’t weaken Samsung’s market position — it would strengthen it. One clear, polished mid-ranger is easier to market, easier to recommend, and easier to perfect.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (3)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king

Latest News

This Spring Sale deal on the Lenovo Idea Tab is my favorite budget tablet offer
This Spring Sale deal on the Lenovo Idea Tab is my favorite budget tablet offer
Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals: Get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off and more
Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals: Get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off and more
Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless