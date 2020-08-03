Google

Where to buy the Pixel 4a: price and deals at the Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 03, 2020, 10:02 AM
Where to buy the Pixel 4a: price and deals at the Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon
Google just took the wraps off its long-awaited 2020 midrange champ, the Pixel 4a, and it is every bit the value-for-money ratio as we expected. Well, not at the OnePlus Nord level, but then again the Pixel 4a camera is way above the midrange level, too.

The newest member of the Pixel phone family is barely out of the gate, yet there are already deals and incentives to be found, as the Google Pixel 4a preorders start today, and will be ramping up to the August 20 release date.

Pixel 4a at the Google Store


  • Price: $349 for 128GB
  • Preorder: Monday, August 3
  • Launch date: the Pixel 4a shipments will begin on August 20

If you are looking at the most obvious place to get the Pixel 4a, the Google Store is a very good bet, as right now it offers free two-day shipping when you enter code GOOGLESTORE2DAY during checkout.


Google Pixel 4a price at Best Buy


As usual, Best Buy is sweetening the pot when it comes to purchasing newly-announced phones with a carrier through their stores or website. You can save $50 on the Pixel 4a and get the phone for just $299 with an eligible carrier activation. Of course, you can get it for the regular $349 price fully unlocked.



Google Pixel 4a price at Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T


Google was one of the first phone-makers to include a functioning eSIM card in its Pixel line of phones, so that they can be programmed to run on various carriers at once, and the Pixel 4a is no exception. 

With availability scheduled for August 20, here's a list of the Google Pixel 4a prices and deals on US carriers:

  • Verizon: From $10/month with new line, or $379.99 pain in full($379.99 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase required. Less $139.99 promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Promotion only applies to new Verizon customers and existing Verizon customers who are adding a new line with Unlimited plans.)

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
$300 Pixel 4a on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 4a is official: 5.8-inch display and flagship camera for $349
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord vs iPhone SE (2020): camera comparison
Popular stories
Two more OnePlus Nord phones are on the way: Billie 1 & Billie 2

Popular stories

Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless