Pixel owners rejoice! Your monthly updates for January are ready to be installed

by Alan Friedman
Jan 04, 2021, 8:49 PM
It's that time of the month Pixel fans. Google dropped the monthly security update which includes functional updates to fix some lingering bugs. Yes, this would be an exciting day if this writer's Pixel 2 XL (replaced as daily driver last February by the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max) didn't lose Google support at the end of last month. For example, the Pixel 5 is getting an improvement for the volume level of system sound. Unwanted speaker sounds heard in certain scenarios on the Pixel 4a (5G) and caused by a bug are receiving a fix.

Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 models with buggy auto-brightness under certain lighting conditions are receiving an update to end this issue. And all Pixel models still receiving updates (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5) are getting three functional updates. One fixes a bug that causes certain apps to restart intermittently. Another will fix auto-rotation problems that appear in certain device orientations. And the third fix has been sent to exterminate a bug that prevents affected Pixel units from making calls over certain MVNO networks.


An MVNO (Mobile virtual network operator) doesn't own any spectrum or cell towers. Instead, it leases spectrum from major carriers so that it can offer wireless service under its own name without having to spend big bucks. For example, Dish Network plans on replacing Sprint as the nation's fourth largest carrier. Before Dish spends the billions needed to build a stand-alone 5G network, it will be an MVNO using spectrum leased from T-Mobile.

To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

