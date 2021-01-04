Pixel owners rejoice! Your monthly updates for January are ready to be installed













An MVNO (Mobile virtual network operator) doesn't own any spectrum or cell towers. Instead, it leases spectrum from major carriers so that it can offer wireless service under its own name without having to spend big bucks. For example, Dish Network plans on replacing Sprint as the nation's fourth largest carrier. Before Dish spends the billions needed to build a stand-alone 5G network, it will be an MVNO using spectrum leased from T-Mobile.



