Pixel owners rejoice! Your monthly updates for January are ready to be installed
Jan 04, 2021, 8:49 PM
It's that time of the month Pixel fans. Google dropped the monthly security update which includes functional updates to fix some lingering bugs. Yes, this would be an exciting day if this writer's Pixel 2 XL (replaced as daily driver last February by the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max) didn't lose Google support at the end of last month. For example, the Pixel 5 is getting an improvement for the volume level of system sound. Unwanted speaker sounds heard in certain scenarios on the Pixel 4a (5G) and caused by a bug are receiving a fix.
To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.
Related phones
User Rating:
8.3
- Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 2915 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
8.0
- Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 3430 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
9.5
- Display 5.6 inches 2220 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 3000 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
9.0
- Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 3700 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
8.7
- Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 2800 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
8.8
- Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 3700 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
10.0
- Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, not expandable
- Battery 3140 mAh
- OS Android 11
- Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, not expandable
- Battery 3885 mAh
- OS Android 11
PhoneArena Rating:
8.7
User Rating:
8.0
- Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, not expandable
- Battery 4080 mAh
- OS Android 11