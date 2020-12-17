Verizon's exclusive Google Pixel 4a 5G UW can be yours for free with a new line
The Pixel 4a 5G UW is available in "Just Black" and "Clearly White" hues, packing a decent 6 gigs of RAM and generous 128 gigs of storage space in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 765 processor. Its 6.2-inch OLED display sports a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, while the 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera system is pretty much impossible to rival in terms of overall imaging skills at $600, let alone $0.
The 3,885mAh battery is no pushover either, especially when you also consider its 18W fast charging capabilities, but the key selling point is arguably Google's stellar software support, guaranteeing regular (and timely) OS and security updates through November 2023.
Meanwhile, it almost goes without saying that the reasonably powerful phone is compatible with both Verizon's insanely speedy (but spotty) mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network and its significantly slower low-band 5G signal available "nationwide" with the help of DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) technology.
Believe it or not, you can save even more than... the full retail price of Google's Verizon-exclusive Pixel 4a 5G UW, as carrier switchers are also eligible for an extra $250 e-gift card at the time of this writing.