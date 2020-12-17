Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Verizon Android Deals Google 5G

Verizon's exclusive Google Pixel 4a 5G UW can be yours for free with a new line

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 17, 2020, 9:45 AM
Verizon's exclusive Google Pixel 4a 5G UW can be yours for free with a new line
Google may have essentially given up the high-end smartphone fight this year by equipping the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 with an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC, but when it comes to the mid-end market segment, the search giant has never been quite as competitive as right now.

In addition to the 6-inch Pixel 5, which isn't exactly the world's most affordable 5G-capable mid-ranger, Big G is also selling a 4G LTE-only 5.8-inch Pixel 4a for $350 and a 6.2-inch 4a 5G variant for $500. The latter model can be purchased with 5G Ultra Wideband support from Verizon at $600 as well, but for an undoubtedly limited time, the nation's top mobile network operator will take that list price all the way down to... $0 if you're willing to meet a couple of simple requirements.

All you need to do to score the full $600 discount is open a new line of service on an Unlimited plan of your choice. You can opt for a device payment plan or an outright purchase at the handset's aforementioned retail price, and in both cases, you're looking at monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of two years amounting to a grand total of 600 bucks.

The Pixel 4a 5G UW is available in "Just Black" and "Clearly White" hues, packing a decent 6 gigs of RAM and generous 128 gigs of storage space in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 765 processor. Its 6.2-inch OLED display sports a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, while the 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera system is pretty much impossible to rival in terms of overall imaging skills at $600, let alone $0.

The 3,885mAh battery is no pushover either, especially when you also consider its 18W fast charging capabilities, but the key selling point is arguably Google's stellar software support, guaranteeing regular (and timely) OS and security updates through November 2023.

Meanwhile, it almost goes without saying that the reasonably powerful phone is compatible with both Verizon's insanely speedy (but spotty) mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network and its significantly slower low-band 5G signal available "nationwide" with the help of DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) technology.

Believe it or not, you can save even more than... the full retail price of Google's Verizon-exclusive Pixel 4a 5G UW, as carrier switchers are also eligible for an extra $250 e-gift card at the time of this writing.

