Google Podcasts fades globally, but YouTube steps up with new “Your podcasts” page
Last year, Google officially announced the shift from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music, and back in April, it shut down its podcasts app in the US. Since then, the YouTube Music podcast experience has been gradually improving, but there is still room for growth. However, in the meantime, YouTube has introduced a "Your Podcasts" page.

YouTube debuts “Your podcasts” page as Google Podcasts shuts down globally


YouTube is enhancing the podcasting experience beyond its Music app by introducing a dedicated "Your podcasts" page. On Android and iOS, you can find "Your podcasts" in the You tab, alongside "Your videos," "Your movies & TV," "Downloads," and the newly added "Playables." Only podcasts uploaded to YouTube will show up in this section.

The page features a simple list with large cover art, placing your "New Episodes" playlist at the top. At the bottom, there is a shortcut to "Explore more podcasts."



The new "Your podcasts" page aims to make it easier for users to navigate and manage their podcasts by gathering everything in one place. This feature is rolling out gradually, so it might not be available on your account just yet.

Meanwhile, following the US shutdown in early April, June 23 was the last day for international Google Podcasts users. The service is set to shut down soon, but you can still use the migration tool to switch to YouTube Music or a third-party service until July 29.

Speaking of podcasts, we have just launched our new weekly tech podcast! Each episode of the PhoneArena Show dives into the hottest topics and the latest news in mobile technology, covering everything from phones and tablets to wearables and the increasingly complex AI-driven software they use.

You can subscribe to the PhoneArena Show YouTube channel here, and in the meantime, see if the "Your podcasts" page has been rolled out to you yet.
