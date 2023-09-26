YouTube Music scheduled to completely replace Google Podcasts in 2024

YouTube Music officially launched support for audio and video podcasts earlier this year , slowly signaling the eventual death of Google's native Podcasts app as it was poised to become its replacement. Today, Google confirmed this, announcing that Google Podcasts will be discontinued in 2024.









The YouTube Team states that it will provide tools to help Google Podcasts users migrate to YouTube Music, such as the ability to add podcast RSS feeds to the library. This move had already been teased last month during a Podcast Movement conference





YouTube will also provide robust creation and analytics tools for podcasters. While this transition will take time, YouTube states that it will remain committed to building an amazing product and a single destination for podcasts.





YouTube Music Podcasts in Home and Library



This move will position YouTube Music closer as a competitor to other music streaming platforms – such as Spotify, which has Podcasts tightly integrated into their apps. This will recreate that experience instead of having users hop between apps to access their daily audio and visual content. This move will position YouTube Music closer as a competitor to other music streaming platforms – such as Spotify, which has Podcasts tightly integrated into their apps. This will recreate that experience instead of having users hop between apps to access their daily audio and visual content.





Additionally, YouTube Music's integration of podcasts with its music library is another unique feature. This will make it easy for users to switch between listening to music and listening to podcasts, as well as switching between the audio and video formats of said media.





YouTube Music's expansion into the podcasts space is a significant development for the podcast industry. YouTube Music definitely has the potential to reach a large audience of potential podcast listeners and the resources necessary to invest in helping podcasters grow their audiences. Let's hope this move works out and results in a richer and more successful experience for YouTube's Music app.

