Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

YouTube Music scheduled to completely replace Google Podcasts in 2024

Apps Google
1
YouTube Music scheduled to replace Google Podcasts in 2024
YouTube Music officially launched support for audio and video podcasts earlier this year, slowly signaling the eventual death of Google's native Podcasts app as it was poised to become its replacement. Today, Google confirmed this, announcing that Google Podcasts will be discontinued in 2024.

In a blog post, the YouTube team announced today that it will be increasing its investment in podcasts, making it a better destination for fans and podcasters. As part of this process, YouTube will discontinue Google Podcasts. This migration is scheduled to take place later in 2024 with no specific date given.

The YouTube Team states that it will provide tools to help Google Podcasts users migrate to YouTube Music, such as the ability to add podcast RSS feeds to the library. This move had already been teased last month during a Podcast Movement conference.

YouTube will also provide robust creation and analytics tools for podcasters. While this transition will take time, YouTube states that it will remain committed to building an amazing product and a single destination for podcasts.

YouTube Music Podcasts in Home and Library

This move will position YouTube Music closer as a competitor to other music streaming platforms – such as Spotify, which has Podcasts tightly integrated into their apps. This will recreate that experience instead of having users hop between apps to access their daily audio and visual content.

Additionally, YouTube Music's integration of podcasts with its music library is another unique feature. This will make it easy for users to switch between listening to music and listening to podcasts, as well as switching between the audio and video formats of said media.

YouTube Music's expansion into the podcasts space is a significant development for the podcast industry. YouTube Music definitely has the potential to reach a large audience of potential podcast listeners and the resources necessary to invest in helping podcasters grow their audiences. Let's hope this move works out and results in a richer and more successful experience for YouTube's Music app.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless