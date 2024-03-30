Google Podcasts app closes Tuesday; Google recommends that users migrate to this app





The Google Podcast app in the U.S. is going away after April 2nd and many users who have subscriptions to certain podcasts will have to move to another podcast app. This is not a simple process and can leave some Google Podcast users open to having their credentials stolen. In-app notifications were disseminated to users of the Google Podcast app reminding them it would be shut down oafter April 2nd and reminding them to make contingency plans.









One place where Google Podcast users can go in order to continue listening to their favorite podcasts is the YouTube Music app. Google says that the YouTube Music app will be a "better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across community, discovery and audio/visual switching." On a YouTube support page , Google explains how to move your Google Podcast subscriptions to YouTube Music:

Visit the Google Podcasts app

Select Export subscriptions at the top of the screen.

Select Export under 'Export to YouTube Music'

Select Transfer on the YouTube Music app

Select Continue

Select Go to Library to view your subscriptions once the transfer is complete