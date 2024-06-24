Welcome to PhoneArena Show, our new tech podcast!

We are excited to announce the launch of our new weekly tech podcast, the PhoneArena Show! Our goal for PA Show is to become the go-to source for everything mobile tech with easy-to-digest 30-minute episodes. It's currently available on YouTube, and we'll soon add it to the popular podcast platforms.











Each episode of PhoneArena Show is dedicated to the hottest topics and latest news from the mobile technology world, including phones, tablets, wearables, and the increasingly complex and AI-driven software they run.



No matter if you're a heavily-invested enthusiasts or just curious about the latest in mobile, the PhoneArena Show, hosted by yours truly and Vic Hristov will keep you engaged, entertained and informed. With decades of combined experience, we'll be providing in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and lively discussions to help listeners and viewers navigate the ever-evolving landscape of mobile technology.







If you'd like to see us discuss a specific topic in a future episode, feel free to share your ideas and requests in the comments!





Meanwhile, you can watch our latest PhoneArena Show episode right here:



