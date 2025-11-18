Google Play just announced its best apps and games for 2025
The top picks include a mindfulness app and a nostalgic card game.
Google just dropped its official list of the best apps, games, and books for 2025. The top picks are in, and it's an interesting mix of big names and helpful indie tools.
Google has pulled back the curtain on its "Best of 2025" awards, celebrating the top content on the Play Store, as announced in a new company blog post. This is their annual roundup of the apps, games, and books that really stood out for their quality and ingenuity.
It's always a fun exercise to compare Google's picks to Apple's. While Apple’s App Store Awards often lean heavily into high-polish, graphically stunning apps, Google’s list feels a bit more... practical?
Honestly, I’m not mad at this list. Giving the top app award to Focus Friend feels right for 2025. We’re all drowning in notifications, and an app designed to help you "stay present" is something most of us could probably use.
Google Play's "Best of 2025" winners are here
The top U.S. winners
- Top Honor for Gaming: Pokémon TCG Pocket
Image credit — Google
- Top Honor for Apps: Focus Friend by Hank Green
- Best Cross-Platform Game: Disney Speedstorm
- Best Cross-Platform App: Luminar
These awards are meant to honor the innovation that fuels the platform. This year, the top app, Focus Friend, was praised in the announcement as a simple yet effective tool for helping users stay present and "disconnect in order to reconnect" from all the noise.
How these picks stack up
Google Play 'Best of' badge. | Image credit — Google
Yes, Pokémon TCG Pocket and Disney Speedstorm are huge, polished titles. But the overall Best App award went to Focus Friend. This signals a clear focus on digital well-being and utility over pure flash. It’s a very different vibe from, say, a high-end, complex video editor winning the top spot.
Google is also clearly pushing its multi-device ecosystem. By giving special awards to Luminar and Disney Speedstorm for their cross-device functionality , they're rewarding developers who build experiences that work fluidly across phones, tablets, and PCs.
Our take on the "Best of" list
Honestly, I’m not mad at this list. Giving the top app award to Focus Friend feels right for 2025. We’re all drowning in notifications, and an app designed to help you "stay present" is something most of us could probably use.
Pokémon TCG Pocket winning Best Game is no surprise. The nostalgia factor is massive, and the report mentions it delivers an "authentic version" of the card game, right down to the tactile feel of tearing open booster packs and fawning over "beautifully designed cards".
The multi-device picks are solid too. Luminar is a powerhouse AI photo editor, and having that full suite work everywhere is a creator's dream. Disney Speedstorm is just chaotic, high-octane fun. It's a strong lineup that balances big-name fun with genuinely useful tools.
