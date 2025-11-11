You'll want this Play Store update – Google just fixed something that's been bugging Android users
The new Play Store update adds an “Uninstall” button that finally makes life easier for Android users.
Google is now updating the Play Store in order to help you better manage apps across different devices, and it's fixing an annoyance that most Android users have gotten used to by now. Especially those rocking multiple Android phones.
Uninstall option now available in Google Play Store listing
An update for the Google Play Store is now being pushed by Google, which takes it to version 48.8. The new version brings a couple of interesting things, and the hottest feature is a simple one: a new way to uninstall an Android app from the Play Store.
With this change, you won't have to use your Android phone to uninstall an app. Basically, if you have multiple Android phones with the same Google account, you're going to be able to remove an app from any of them via a new "Uninstall" button situated on the Play Store listing.
While uninstalling an app remotely isn't completely new to Android, the new way is simpler than what it used to be. Previously, you needed to go to the Manage apps & devices page, and then go to Manage. From there, you can apply the device filter, then locate which app you wish to uninstall.
Well, this new "Uninstall" button gets rid of the hurdle of having to go through all of these steps to remove an unwanted app.
The caveat here is that you need to go to the app page on the Google Play Store. Of course, if you want to remove multiple apps this way, it may take some time and effort. But on the other hand, the device filter reveals all the apps that are installed on a given device, as well as the option to delete the ones you don't want there any longer.
The button is easy to spot, right next to the name of each Android phone where the app is installed. This means you can remove this app from multiple Android devices without having to go to each one. Of course, only the devices using the same Google account will be shown there.
The update is rolling out slowly, so you may have to wait a bit before you can use this new feature. Hopefully, it won't take too long before everyone can use it.
This feature is ideal for people with multiple Android phones
Of course, if you have just one phone, that feature won't be that big of a deal for you. However, if you happen to have more than one, you'll probably appreciate this simple yet effective new feature.
The new tweak with Play Store 48.8 takes this ability to the next level.
I just love small, but useful changes like this one
Our phones can do so much nowadays, and they're full of fancy features. However, sometimes, simple things matter more than one would think. And one simple thing is to get rid of an app.
I happen to dislike how Apple does this, and it feels unnecessarily cumbersome for me not to have the ability to uninstall an app from the App Store on iPhones.
At least Android fans can enjoy this ability now, when this update reaches all phones, which should happen soon. Overall, kudos to Google for making life easier, especially for people rocking multiple Android phones.
