Amazon's Prime Day sale is over, but this huge Pixel Tablet discount lives on (sans strings)

Google's one and only Pixel-branded tablet is not only still alive, but arguably more appealing than ever before at these killer discounts without special requirements.

Google Pixel Tablet in hand
Are you surprised that the Pixel Tablet is still a thing almost two and a half years after its original announcement, more than a year following the release of an identical second version without a bundled speaker dock, and a couple of months after its long-rumored death was officially sealed?

I think you should be happy about that rather than surprised or upset in any way, especially if you happen to be in the market for a well-rounded Android tablet that won't break the bank this holiday season. That's the 2023-released Pixel Tablet in a nutshell right now at enormous Amazon discounts of up to $190.

Google Pixel Tablet

$190 off (38%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet

$150 off (38%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included
Buy at Amazon

If that number sounds familiar, it might be because the e-commerce giant allowed hardcore Google fans to save exactly 190 bucks on a 256GB Pixel Tablet during its latest Prime Day event yesterday (October 8) and the day before that (October 7).

Well, the killer deal seems to have been prolonged for an indefinite period of time, and no, you don't need a Prime membership anymore to maximize your Pixel Tablet savings. What I strongly advise you is to hurry, though, as the $190 discount (which is currently available on both Porcelain and Hazel color options of the 10.95-inch slate with 256 gigs of internal storage space) could disappear or get smaller in a matter of hours. Maybe even minutes, depending on when you read this.


You're looking at a no-dock model here, mind you, which normally costs $499, so the quality/price ratio at that massive discount is pretty much unbeatable. If you think you can live with only 128GB storage, meanwhile, that entry-level configuration is marked down by $150 from a $399 list price in a single Porcelain colorway, which is also an undeniably great deal (with no special requirements) that's likely to expire very soon.

Although our comprehensive Pixel Tablet review back in 2023 was not exactly glowing, most of this bad boy's weaknesses are offset by its very reasonable prices right now, leaving the screen quality, battery life, and especially the long-term software support as objectively impressive strengths... you're likely to regret when the device is inevitably and permanently discontinued soon.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
