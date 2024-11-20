Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Google has a reputation for abandoning projects. So much so that there is in fact an entire site dedicated to chronicling the company’s victims. And now it turns out that the Pixel Tablet will also be joining that list, though not before getting one more iteration.
There is currently only the first generation Pixel Tablet available on the market. Insiders from Google claim that — though a Pixel Tablet 2 is under the works — there will be no third tablet. This second tablet will reportedly launch in 2025.
News about the project’s cancellation has begun spreading around Google, indicating that the company is beyond just considering abandoning the project. Furthermore, teams that were working on the project are allegedly being redistributed around the workplace. I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear about layoffs at Google in a few days.
Pixel Tablet came out last year to mixed reviews. | Video credit — Google
The Pixel Tablet — something that sounds so appealing on paper — didn’t turn out to be the high-end Android experience we hoped for. Our Pixel Tablet review talks about how Google’s newest tablet, while not bad per se, was nothing special either. The 60 Hz display in particular made it feel very outdated, a problem that is also present on the iPhone 16.
However, instead of working towards improving it and making it the Android contender we need, Google has decided to fall back to its age-old tradition of simply abandoning it. If something doesn’t work out spectacularly the first time around Google isn’t interested in trying to make it better.
As it stands the Pixel Tablet is simply too expensive and brings too little to the table to be a worthwhile alternative to other Android tablets. And Google really can’t charge Apple prices because Android, unlike iOS, isn’t exclusive to Pixel.
Pixel Tablet 2 is presumably too far into development to quit cold turkey which is why it will allegedly come out next year. However, there’s no saying how long support for it will last if Google has given up on the entire thing.
