Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday Coming
Early Amazon Black Friday deals are in, with much more to come!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Google
Google Pixel tablet docked on a desk
Google has a reputation for abandoning projects. So much so that there is in fact an entire site dedicated to chronicling the company’s victims. And now it turns out that the Pixel Tablet will also be joining that list, though not before getting one more iteration.

There is currently only the first generation Pixel Tablet available on the market. Insiders from Google claim that — though a Pixel Tablet 2 is under the works — there will be no third tablet. This second tablet will reportedly launch in 2025.

News about the project’s cancellation has begun spreading around Google, indicating that the company is beyond just considering abandoning the project. Furthermore, teams that were working on the project are allegedly being redistributed around the workplace. I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear about layoffs at Google in a few days.

Video Thumbnail
Pixel Tablet came out last year to mixed reviews. | Video credit — Google

The Pixel Tablet — something that sounds so appealing on paper — didn’t turn out to be the high-end Android experience we hoped for. Our Pixel Tablet review talks about how Google’s newest tablet, while not bad per se, was nothing special either. The 60 Hz display in particular made it feel very outdated, a problem that is also present on the iPhone 16.

However, instead of working towards improving it and making it the Android contender we need, Google has decided to fall back to its age-old tradition of simply abandoning it. If something doesn’t work out spectacularly the first time around Google isn’t interested in trying to make it better.

Pixel Tablet 2 is presumably too far into development to quit cold turkey which is why it will allegedly come out next year. However, there’s no saying how long support for it will last if Google has given up on the entire thing.

As it stands the Pixel Tablet is simply too expensive and brings too little to the table to be a worthwhile alternative to other Android tablets. And Google really can’t charge Apple prices because Android, unlike iOS, isn’t exclusive to Pixel.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless