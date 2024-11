Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects

Pixel Tablet

The— something that sounds so appealing on paper — didn’t turn out to be the high-end Android experience we hoped for. Our Pixel Tablet review talks about how Google’s newest tablet, while not bad per se, was nothing special either. The 60 Hz display in particular made it feel very outdated, a problem that is also present on the iPhone 16 However, instead of working towards improving it and making it the Android contender we need, Google has decided to fall back to its age-old tradition of simply abandoning it. If something doesn’t work out spectacularly the first time around Google isn’t interested in trying to make it better.is presumably too far into development to quit cold turkey which is why it will allegedly come out next year. However, there’s no saying how long support for it will last if Google has given up on the entire thing.As it stands theis simply too expensive and brings too little to the table to be a worthwhile alternative to other Android tablets . And Google really can’t charge Apple prices because Android, unlike iOS, isn’t exclusive to Pixel.