The Google Pixel Tablet is one of my favorite Prime Day deals — save $190 now
The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet hasn't been this cheap in a long time!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, and there are plenty of incredible Prime Day tablet deals. Along with major discounts on premium models, the event brings a seriously impressive Google Pixel Tablet promo that I definitely recommend. Believe it or not, this device is a massive $190 off, making it a rare steal you just can’t miss out on.
In case you’re wondering, this incredible 38% discount slashes the ~$500 tablet to just under $310. Given that it’s been getting fewer and fewer discounts over the past few months, I’d say this is easily the best promo you’ll find right now. Get yours with Prime and save big before it’s too late!
Another thing I really like about this fella is its Google AI capabilities. Here, you’re getting extras like Magic Editor, so you can turn ordinary photos into masterpieces. What’s more, the Android tablet is pretty capable at transcribing speech, making it great for jotting down notes and more.
At the end of the day, I’d grab the Pixel Tablet without hesitation now that it’s so heavily discounted for Prime Day. Sure, it might not be the best in class, but it checks more than enough boxes in my book. And that $190 price cut only makes it more tempting!
In case you’re wondering, this incredible 38% discount slashes the ~$500 tablet to just under $310. Given that it’s been getting fewer and fewer discounts over the past few months, I’d say this is easily the best promo you’ll find right now. Get yours with Prime and save big before it’s too late!
The Google Pixel Tablet might not be the best mid-range tablet on the market, but it remains a popular choice, and for a good reason. For one thing, it sports a crisp 10.95-inch display that’s perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows. Granted, the refresh rate only caps at 60Hz, but as you undoubtedly know, so does the much pricier iPad Air M3.
Another thing I really like about this fella is its Google AI capabilities. Here, you’re getting extras like Magic Editor, so you can turn ordinary photos into masterpieces. What’s more, the Android tablet is pretty capable at transcribing speech, making it great for jotting down notes and more.
What about performance? Well, this device isn’t exactly a champion on that front, as its Tensor G2 chip is designed to enable all those AI goodies — not give you insane horsepower. In other words, it runs apps and handles some multitasking without hiccups, but don’t expect it to rival options like the iPad Pro M4.
At the end of the day, I’d grab the Pixel Tablet without hesitation now that it’s so heavily discounted for Prime Day. Sure, it might not be the best in class, but it checks more than enough boxes in my book. And that $190 price cut only makes it more tempting!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: