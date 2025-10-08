iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
The Google Pixel Tablet is one of my favorite Prime Day deals — save $190 now

The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet hasn't been this cheap in a long time!

Google Pixel Tablet on a wooden table.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, and there are plenty of incredible Prime Day tablet deals. Along with major discounts on premium models, the event brings a seriously impressive Google Pixel Tablet promo that I definitely recommend. Believe it or not, this device is a massive $190 off, making it a rare steal you just can’t miss out on.

Save $190 on the Google Pixel Tablet

$190 off (38%)
The Google Pixel Tablet is now enjoying a superb $190 discount for Prime Day, making it an absolute steal you shouldn't pass up. This is the version without a Speaker Dock. This is the 256GB version of the device. Don't miss out on this Prime-exclusive deal.
Buy at Amazon

In case you’re wondering, this incredible 38% discount slashes the ~$500 tablet to just under $310. Given that it’s been getting fewer and fewer discounts over the past few months, I’d say this is easily the best promo you’ll find right now. Get yours with Prime and save big before it’s too late!

The Google Pixel Tablet might not be the best mid-range tablet on the market, but it remains a popular choice, and for a good reason. For one thing, it sports a crisp 10.95-inch display that’s perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows. Granted, the refresh rate only caps at 60Hz, but as you undoubtedly know, so does the much pricier iPad Air M3.

Another thing I really like about this fella is its Google AI capabilities. Here, you’re getting extras like Magic Editor, so you can turn ordinary photos into masterpieces. What’s more, the Android tablet is pretty capable at transcribing speech, making it great for jotting down notes and more.

What about performance? Well, this device isn’t exactly a champion on that front, as its Tensor G2 chip is designed to enable all those AI goodies — not give you insane horsepower. In other words, it runs apps and handles some multitasking without hiccups, but don’t expect it to rival options like the iPad Pro M4.

At the end of the day, I’d grab the Pixel Tablet without hesitation now that it’s so heavily discounted for Prime Day. Sure, it might not be the best in class, but it checks more than enough boxes in my book. And that $190 price cut only makes it more tempting!

