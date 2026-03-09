Vivo X300 Ultra teardown: meet and greet the monster's cameras
There's a "hidden" sensor in there, too.
The Vivo X300 Ultra can be used for film making. | Image by Vivo
This is why you'll be paying top dollar for the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra:
The photo above was shared by Vivo product manager Han Boxiao on Weibo and it offers a close-up look at the insides of the high-end X300 Ultra flagship.
Per the information so far, the Vivo X300 Ultra will come with the following setup on its rear:
A machine translation of Han Boxiao's post on Weibo reads that the LYT-818-powered ultra-wide camera "remains the industry's strongest [...], boasting the largest 1/1.28-inch sensor size". For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max packs a 48 MP sensor with a 1/1.28-inch size… for its main camera. The Vivo X300 Ultra might truly be a gem!
The Sony LYT-818 is a 50-megapixel smartphone camera sensor designed to deliver cleaner images and better performance in difficult lighting conditions. It can be used both for main cameras and secondary cameras such as ultra-wide or zoom lenses. One of its biggest improvements is a major reduction in random noise, reaching a signal-to-noise level of about 0.95e, which helps photos look clearer and less grainy, especially in low-light environments.
Another important feature is its HDR system, which delivers a dynamic range of around 86 dB. The sensor reads the captured image using three different gain settings from a single exposure and then combines them to balance highlights and shadows. This approach helps prevent overexposed bright areas and underexposed dark areas, producing images closer to what the human eye sees.
The LYT-818 is also designed with lower power consumption, allowing smartphones to run HDR continuously and even preview the effect in real time on the screen. As a result, users can see a more accurate preview before capturing a photo or video.
A tech masterpiece. | Image by Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao
Yes, top-notch hardware like the expected Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, lots of RAM and a large battery add to the price tag, too, but it's the cameras that differentiate a proper flagship from a "regular" flagship. That's what every Ultra out there stands for, be it the Oppo Find X9 Ultra or the Xiaomi 17 Ultra: they're cameraphones above all.
The big picture
A potent ultra-wide sensor is pretty important when it comes to video shooting, too, since it offers useful video stabilization. The wider field of view helps smooth out motion, making handheld footage look steadier and more natural. It also allows creators to capture more of the scene without constantly adjusting the framing, which is especially helpful when filming while moving.
The sensor itself
The sensor achieves this improvement through Ultra High Conversion Gain circuitry, which converts light signals into electrical signals more efficiently. This technology reduces image grain and improves color gradation, allowing cameras to capture more accurate details in dim scenes.
