Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Can the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display cause headaches? Some say the S20 Ultra is easier on the eyes

Will the new fancy Privacy Display feature face a blowback from some users?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung phone.
The new Ultra comes with a brand-new panel. | Image by PhoneArena
When we talk about phone displays, we usually keep it down to the specifications: how big a given panel is, how bright it is, how thick its bezels are, or how high it goes in terms of a refresh rate.

However, we don't use our telephones with our ears, as Alexander Graham Bell intended; we use them with our eyes the vast majority of the time. And many of us still remember the "don't get too close to the TV" instructions from our parents, often accompanied by a flying sandal across the room. The same (sort of) applies to our handsets.

That's why when discussing a phone's display nowadays it is essential to talk about its eye protection features, not just physical size or brightness. Features that lower the blue light or increase PWM frequencies are as equally important, if not more.

This brings us to the brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra and its novel display, which has a trick called Privacy Display. This feature makes shoulder surfers' lives miserable by blocking the contents on your display (or on parts of your display); it acts like a privacy screen protector, but you can turn it off or on (and it's built-in on pixel level thanks to a thing Samsung calls Black Matrix).

Recommended For You

Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. For a limited time, you also get an exclusive $30 Samsung credit with your S26 pre-order.
Pre-order at Samsung

Yes, but…


As it is often the case, nothing comes for free (given that the new Ultra costs $1,299, "free" is a tad cheeky word to use; but then again, the new Ultra doesn't come with price hikes, unlike the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 models).

First, some people noticed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's screen resolution has been impacted by the feature. The clarity and sharpness, as well as image contrast and colors, might look a bit muted compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra experience (which doesn't offer Privacy Display).


Then, some said this feature was causing eye strain. Not cool.

Now, there's a new topic on Reddit about it, but the OP (original poster) talks not just about eye strain but also about headaches. Now, if you ever had a mild migraine – even for two or three days – I'm sure you'll find this concerning.

According to the author, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display is "of a lower quality" than "previous flagships" all the way to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

They explicitly state that their experience is with the Privacy Display feature turned off.

According to them, the new function has "actually downgraded the viewing angles" and "unfortunately has one more downside", which is eye strain.

Even prolific tipster Ice Universe is having second thoughts:


What would you rather have?
6 Votes

The Redditor described having difficulty focusing on small text on the display, especially when blue hyperlinks appear on the screen. They explained that the issue becomes more noticeable when the phone is viewed slightly off-angle and then brought back to a direct viewing position, which can even lead to headaches. According to their observation, the white color on the screen also does not look consistent.

In the author's view, when the phone is tilted, certain pixels appear dimmer and mostly white pixels remain visible, but when the screen returns to a straight viewing angle the narrower pixels suddenly become more prominent. They believe this sudden shift makes it harder for the eyes to focus, particularly when reading blue links or URLs.

They suggested that the issue may not be a dealbreaker for everyone, but it could become frustrating for people planning to keep the phone for several years or for those who spend long periods reading text on their device. Yes, never mind these issues we're discussing here – having a dedicated e-reader is way (and I mean wa-a-a-a-y) easier on your eyes than a light-emitting phone display, eye-protection features or not.

The author raises a valid point: while new display technologies can introduce privacy features, a screen's main purpose should remain clear and comfortable content viewing rather than hiding information. Well said.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Latest News

Can the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display cause headaches? Some say the S20 Ultra is easier on the eyes
Can the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display cause headaches? Some say the S20 Ultra is easier on the eyes
Save big on the Galaxy S26 lineup with these last-chance pre-order offers
Save big on the Galaxy S26 lineup with these last-chance pre-order offers
Fresh leak brings more good news about the next OnePlus flagship
Fresh leak brings more good news about the next OnePlus flagship
Vivo X300 Ultra teardown: meet and greet the monster's cameras
Vivo X300 Ultra teardown: meet and greet the monster's cameras
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 become every gym rat’s top pick with Amazon’s latest deal
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 become every gym rat’s top pick with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless