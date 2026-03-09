Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Save big on the Galaxy S26 lineup with these last-chance pre-order offers

Samsung is about to close its pre-order window, so act fast and save while you still can.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy S26 lineup with one hand, showing the rear design.
Samsung's pre-order window is closing! | Image by PhoneArena
Nearly two weeks have passed since the Galaxy S26 debuted in San Francisco. Pre-orders are closing fast — in fact, you've got less than 48 hours left to act.

As you may know, the Samsung Store is well-known as the most generous retailer, discount-wise, when new Galaxy S devices get announced. This year is no different: you can score up to $930 off the Galaxy S26 at the official store.

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26+ for up to $700 off

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be available for up to $700 off at the official store with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 for up to $500 off

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 has finally been announced. With a next-gen Galaxy AI and a powerful chip, this phone checks all the boxes. Right now, you can pre-order the phone for up to $500 with trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung


Let's break down the official store's pre-order deals, starting with the mightiest of all, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Normally priced at $1,299.99, the smartphone can now be yours for up to $900 off with eligible device trade-ins. That means you can grab the 256GB variant for as low as $399.99.

It's important to point out that users who have reserved their device before the announcement get an exclusive $30 reservation credit. You can use it as a discount on wearables or accessories during the time of pre-order. 

In case you want the new Galaxy S26 Ultra but don't have the right trade-in device, fret not. Samsung is giving you an additional $150 Samsung Credit without trade-ins, redeemable toward accessories. 

Recommended For You

This year, the Galaxy S26+ and the S26 start at a higher price, $1099.99 and $899.99, respectively. However, you can save big on both options with Samsung's last chance pre-order discounts. 

The Galaxy S26+ arrives at up to $700 off with device trade-ins, but users who don't have a suitable device can take advantage of a $150 Samsung Credit. Stacked with the $30 reservation gift, you're getting a $180 total credit for accessories (you can get a wireless car charger and a couple of cases at no extra cost!).

For those seeking a Galaxy S26, the base storage option is available with a maximum discount of $500, bringing the 256GB model to $399.99. If you have reserved a device before the Galaxy Unpacked event, you also receive a $30 credit for accessories, but you must use it at the time of pre-order.

Bottom line: the Galaxy S26 pre-order deals are definitely worth checking out, especially if you want to experience the latest Galaxy AI marvels without paying full price. Be sure to act fast with these last-chance offers.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15880 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Latest News

Can the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display cause headaches? Some say the S20 Ultra is easier on the eyes
Can the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display cause headaches? Some say the S20 Ultra is easier on the eyes
Save big on the Galaxy S26 lineup with these last-chance pre-order offers
Save big on the Galaxy S26 lineup with these last-chance pre-order offers
Fresh leak brings more good news about the next OnePlus flagship
Fresh leak brings more good news about the next OnePlus flagship
Vivo X300 Ultra teardown: meet and greet the monster's cameras
Vivo X300 Ultra teardown: meet and greet the monster's cameras
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 become every gym rat’s top pick with Amazon’s latest deal
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 become every gym rat’s top pick with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless