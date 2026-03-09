Save big on the Galaxy S26 lineup with these last-chance pre-order offers
Samsung is about to close its pre-order window, so act fast and save while you still can.
Nearly two weeks have passed since the Galaxy S26 debuted in San Francisco. Pre-orders are closing fast — in fact, you've got less than 48 hours left to act.
As you may know, the Samsung Store is well-known as the most generous retailer, discount-wise, when new Galaxy S devices get announced. This year is no different: you can score up to $930 off the Galaxy S26 at the official store.
Let's break down the official store's pre-order deals, starting with the mightiest of all, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Normally priced at $1,299.99, the smartphone can now be yours for up to $900 off with eligible device trade-ins. That means you can grab the 256GB variant for as low as $399.99.
It's important to point out that users who have reserved their device before the announcement get an exclusive $30 reservation credit. You can use it as a discount on wearables or accessories during the time of pre-order.
This year, the Galaxy S26+ and the S26 start at a higher price, $1099.99 and $899.99, respectively. However, you can save big on both options with Samsung's last chance pre-order discounts.
The Galaxy S26+ arrives at up to $700 off with device trade-ins, but users who don't have a suitable device can take advantage of a $150 Samsung Credit. Stacked with the $30 reservation gift, you're getting a $180 total credit for accessories (you can get a wireless car charger and a couple of cases at no extra cost!).
For those seeking a Galaxy S26, the base storage option is available with a maximum discount of $500, bringing the 256GB model to $399.99. If you have reserved a device before the Galaxy Unpacked event, you also receive a $30 credit for accessories, but you must use it at the time of pre-order.
In case you want the new Galaxy S26 Ultra but don't have the right trade-in device, fret not. Samsung is giving you an additional $150 Samsung Credit without trade-ins, redeemable toward accessories.
Bottom line: the Galaxy S26 pre-order deals are definitely worth checking out, especially if you want to experience the latest Galaxy AI marvels without paying full price. Be sure to act fast with these last-chance offers.
