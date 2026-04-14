Google Messages could soon get the customization edge Samsung users love to brag about

All the customization that Google Messages currently offers





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In addition to this, you can switch between dark and light themes. Samsung Messages, on the other hand, gives you plenty of different ways to give the chat a personal touch. I recently covered a story specifically on this topic , where my main point was that the Samsung messaging app is notably better than Google's when it comes to the number of customization options you have.





Recommended For You In addition to everything Google Messages offers, you can also set an image from your gallery as the chat background. Furthermore, you can adjust the text contrast and even the opacity of the chat bubbles.



Google is finally listening to users demand



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Because of all these reasons, Google Messages might feel bland and boring to most Samsung Messages users, who now have no option but to switch. For reference, the South Korean giant recently announced that its messaging app will stop working in July , and Google Messages will become the default SMS app on its smartphones. new report indicates that the tech giant is finally going to add some cool customization upgrades to its messaging app. In the latest beta build of the app, many strings related to the upcoming customization options have reportedly been spotted.





There are mentions of words like "Upload photo," "Your photo," and "Custom." All these things hint that the app could soon let you choose custom backgrounds for different chats. References related to bubble colors have also been spotted, which gives a strong indication that you will be able to manually customize the color of the chat bubbles.



Other features Google Messages needs to adopt from Samsung Messages

Along with the lack of customization options, there are two other areas in which I think Google Messages is slightly behind Samsung Messages. The first is the categorization capability.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy You could also reportedly be able to mix and match elements instead of going with preset themes. I really hope that Google gives the option to use Gemini to design a custom background theme for chats.Along with the lack of customization options, there are two other areas in which I think Google Messages is slightly behind Samsung Messages. The first is the categorization capability.

In Samsung Messages, I can categorize messages into different built-in categories, which makes it easy for me to locate them later. Unfortunately, no such feature is available in Google Messages.





The second upgrade, or it could be better to say a downgrade, Google Messages should do is to get rid of Gemini. I really can't understand what the need is for an AI companion in an SMS app. If I really need the help of AI to draft a message, I would simply open the Gemini app, which comes pre-installed on most modern smartphones.





Do you really care about customization features in a messaging app like Google Messages? It makes chatting more fun. Features like RCS support matter the most. A perfect balance of both customization and useful features. I'm happy with the current state of Google Messages. Vote 3 Votes

Make Google Messages the best app in its genre

Considering the number of



Considering the number of upgrades Google Messages has been receiving recently , it seems to be one app that the tech giant is prioritizing heavily lately. Now that all Samsung Messages app users will eventually switch to it, I think the company will look forward to appeasing them by introducing capabilities that were previously exclusive to Samsung Messages.





It's not that Google is adapting a Samsung messaging app feature for the first time. It recently received a completely new trash folder that was previously exclusive to Samsung Messages.

All that said, it's worth noting that the above-mentioned change has been spotted in the beta build. Furthermore, there's no official confirmation from Google on it yet. Therefore, there is no certainty when or even if the customization upgrade will land on Google Messages.

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Google Messages comes with some really incredible features, with RCS support being its biggest advantage over any other messaging app. However, customization is one area where the app lags behind some competitors, like Samsung Messages. A recent finding suggests that Google could soon introduce new customization options to its messaging app.Google Messages currently offers limited customization options. Specifically, there's just one "Change Color" option that appears when you tap the three-dots icon in the top-right corner of a chat. You can then choose your chat's background color, which will also change the chat bubble's color to match.