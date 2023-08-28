Android's emergency satellite service could work in over 150 countries with Garmin on board





Android 14 was going to bring satellite connectivity to Pixel and Galaxy handsets at first. The rumor said that the Android 14 update will add the necessary software while phone manufacturers will have to deal with the hardware requirements. With iOS and Harmony ahead of the pack, Google is supposed to dip its toes in the satellite water with the release of Android 14 . One rumor last month said that the release ofwas going to bring satellite connectivity to Pixel and Galaxy handsets at first. The rumor said that theupdate will add the necessary software while phone manufacturers will have to deal with the hardware requirements.















This would instantly top Apple's Satellite connectivity service which is available in only a handful of countries at the moment. Not that it hasn't proven its worth as Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite has already saved numerous lives





Despite having his name all over the X message proclaiming that Garmin's service might be used by Google Messages for its satellite connectivity feature, Rahmouni believes that we shouldn't assume that the Google-Garmin tie-up is happening until Google makes the official announcement. At this point, we don't know when the feature is expected to launch and more importantly, which Android devices will support it.

