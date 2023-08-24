Huawei Mate 60 series will reportedly take smartphone satellite connectivity to the next level







While we have no idea whether Huawei's satellite feature has been successfully deployed in the real world, we know that there have been several incidents where Apple's feature has saved some lives. For example, there were two women in British Columbia who were driving to Alberta and were stranded due to the weather . Thanks to the Emergency SOS via Satellite, rescuers were able to find the women. Rescuers said that if not for the feature, the victims would have been stranded for a week without cellular connectivity. They might have succumbed to the harsh conditions they were in.





iPhone 14 and contacted an Apple ground station by satellite. The station relayed the message to the appropriate first responders and three lives were saved. Another success story saw Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite save a trio of pre-graduates from Brigham Young University who found themselves stuck inside a canyon in Utah for three hours in freezing water. Not only was there no cellular connectivity, but one of the students went into hypothermic shock frightening the other two. Luckily, one of them had anand contacted an Apple ground station by satellite. The station relayed the message to the appropriate first responders and three lives were saved.













These chips are developed specifically to connect with the Tiantong-1 satellite mobile communication system which delivers voice and image transmission, precise positioning, and more. While PA chips are used on the foldable Mate X3 and the P60 flagship series to support the two-way SMS service by satellite supported by those Huawei phones, the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro will use non-Huawei designed PA chips that might allow those with the handsets to make voice calls by satellite.



