Android for PC? Google's merging ChromeOS and Android and it's wild
A whole new laptop experience could be coming as Google combines its Android apps with PC power.
Google's ambitions have become one of the highlights of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in Maui, and there is exciting news for laptop and Android fans. Google is finally merging Android and ChromeOS in order to make a new operating system for laptops.
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has revealed that the long-rumored merger between Android and ChromeOS is finally happening, and apparently, according to Google's Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem, it's coming next year.
Samat says that ChromeOS has been around for a long time, and with Android tablets becoming productivity machines, the opportunity is ideal for Google to see how it can accelerate all the AI advancements for Android and bring that to laptops as quickly as possible. This would also make laptops and the rest of the Android ecosystem work seamlessly together, which is huge for Android fans around the world.
Rick Osterloh, Google’s head of platforms and devices, confirmed that Google plans to bring Gemini and the full Android AI stack, as well as all of Android's applications and developer community, into that PC OS.
Google and Qualcomm have not disclosed exactly how they're working together for this combined OS. However, it's important to note that Qualcomm is the company making the most popular flagship Android processor, which is the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Also, the company has been making laptop processors as well.
Google bringing Android to laptops is a very interesting event in PC history. This operating system will be a direct competitor to Apple and Microsoft, and has the potential of being something huge. Especially with the entire developer community of Android and all the work that's been invested into the Android system.
Android for PC coming next year!
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said during the conference that he's seen the Android for PC operating system in action, and he can't wait to "have one".
Combined OS: Google and Qualcomm unite to take on Microsoft and Apple
So what we’re doing is we’re basically taking the ChromeOS experience and re-baselining the technology underneath it on Android. So that combination is something we’re super excited about for next year, and we’re working with yourselves and others on it, and we can’t wait.
-Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem.
Google and Qualcomm have not disclosed exactly how they're working together for this combined OS. However, it's important to note that Qualcomm is the company making the most popular flagship Android processor, which is the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Also, the company has been making laptop processors as well.
Qualcomm has just announced the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Elite Extreme processors for laptops. The company claims that these are the most efficient chips available for Windows PCs. During this announcement, Google or Android for PC weren't mentioned, though the Mountain View tech giant may be looking into taking advantage of these chips or similar ones.
Interesting times ahead for laptops
Google bringing Android to laptops is a very interesting event in PC history. This operating system will be a direct competitor to Apple and Microsoft, and has the potential of being something huge. Especially with the entire developer community of Android and all the work that's been invested into the Android system.
Coupled with the efficiency and power of the new Snapdragon chips for laptops, in my opinion, we may be witnessing a big change in power in the PC market. But let's see what the future holds!
