Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Android for PC? Google's merging ChromeOS and Android and it's wild

A whole new laptop experience could be coming as Google combines its Android apps with PC power.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Laptops
Android for PC? Google's merging ChromeOS and Android and it's wild
Google's ambitions have become one of the highlights of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in Maui, and there is exciting news for laptop and Android fans. Google is finally merging Android and ChromeOS in order to make a new operating system for laptops

Android for PC coming next year! 


Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has revealed that the long-rumored merger between Android and ChromeOS is finally happening, and apparently, according to Google's Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem, it's coming next year. 

Samat says that ChromeOS has been around for a long time, and with Android tablets becoming productivity machines, the opportunity is ideal for Google to see how it can accelerate all the AI advancements for Android and bring that to laptops as quickly as possible. This would also make laptops and the rest of the Android ecosystem work seamlessly together, which is huge for Android fans around the world. 

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said during the conference that he's seen the Android for PC operating system in action, and he can't wait to "have one". 

Rick Osterloh, Google’s head of platforms and devices, confirmed that Google plans to bring Gemini and the full Android AI stack, as well as all of Android's applications and developer community, into that PC OS. 

Combined OS: Google and Qualcomm unite to take on Microsoft and Apple


So what we’re doing is we’re basically taking the ChromeOS experience and re-baselining the technology underneath it on Android. So that combination is something we’re super excited about for next year, and we’re working with yourselves and others on it, and we can’t wait.

-Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem.

Google and Qualcomm have not disclosed exactly how they're working together for this combined OS. However, it's important to note that Qualcomm is the company making the most popular flagship Android processor, which is the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Also, the company has been making laptop processors as well. 

Qualcomm has just announced the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Elite Extreme processors for laptops. The company claims that these are the most efficient chips available for Windows PCs. During this announcement, Google or Android for PC weren't mentioned, though the Mountain View tech giant may be looking into taking advantage of these chips or similar ones. 

Recommended Stories

Would you consider a laptop running Android?

Vote View Result

Interesting times ahead for laptops 


Google bringing Android to laptops is a very interesting event in PC history. This operating system will be a direct competitor to Apple and Microsoft, and has the potential of being something huge. Especially with the entire developer community of Android and all the work that's been invested into the Android system. 

Coupled with the efficiency and power of the new Snapdragon chips for laptops, in my opinion, we may be witnessing a big change in power in the PC market. But let's see what the future holds! 

Android for PC? Google&#039;s merging ChromeOS and Android and it&#039;s wild

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (2)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Android for PC? Google's merging ChromeOS and Android and it's wild

by Iskra Petrova

Almost everyone is blaming Mike Sievert for T-Mobile's downfall... wait, what downfall?!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

AT&T and T-Mobile were tricked into granting access to customer info by teenagers who weren't even coders

by Anam Hamid • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless