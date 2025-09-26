Google just gave Pixel Buds Pro 2 the upgrade everyone was waiting for
Your Pixel Buds Pro 2 might feel like completely different earbuds after this update.
Google is rolling out a software update for its Pixel Buds Pro 2, aimed at improving both audio quality and the Gemini experience.
After teasing the major update during its Made by Google 2025 event, Google has finally started rolling it out for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The update (version 4.467) is hitting devices in stages, so don’t panic if you don’t see it immediately – it’s coming.
First off, there’s Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts your earbud volume based on your surroundings – perfect for when you move from a quiet room to a busy street. Loud Noise Protection, on the other hand, automatically tones down sudden loud noises.
But Google didn’t stop there. You also get head gestures for calls and texts. Nodding your head can answer a call or reply to a message, while shaking it lets you decline. And finally, Gemini Live gets an upgrade for noisy environments. Advanced audio processing prioritizes your voice and cuts out background chatter, so your conversations stay clear – even when chaos is happening all around you.
If your Pixel Buds Pro 2 is connected to a Pixel or Android 6.0+ device, the firmware update downloads automatically. It usually takes about 10 minutes, and yes – you can keep using your earbuds while it does its thing. The actual installation kicks in the next time you place the earbuds in their charging case (with enough battery), which also takes about 10 minutes.
With this update, Google is bringing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 closer to competitors like the AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Adaptive Audio is now on par with other flagship earbuds, and head gestures finally give them a practical, hands-free edge. But the real kicker is Gemini AI – Google is turning the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into a more capable assistant, not just a device for music or calls, making them smarter than ever.
When we first tried the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the sound and noise cancellation were excellent, but the “smart” features felt underwhelming. This update changes that. Calls, texts, and Gemini Live interactions are now more intuitive and reliable, especially in noisy environments, making the earbuds a genuinely smarter companion for day-to-day use.
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 update will be rolled out gradually
After teasing the major update during its Made by Google 2025 event, Google has finally started rolling it out for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The update (version 4.467) is hitting devices in stages, so don’t panic if you don’t see it immediately – it’s coming.
To make sure you get it, keep your Pixel Buds Pro 2 charged and connected to your phone, and update to the latest Google app. But what’s actually inside this update, you wonder?
First off, there’s Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts your earbud volume based on your surroundings – perfect for when you move from a quiet room to a busy street. Loud Noise Protection, on the other hand, automatically tones down sudden loud noises.
But Google didn’t stop there. You also get head gestures for calls and texts. Nodding your head can answer a call or reply to a message, while shaking it lets you decline. And finally, Gemini Live gets an upgrade for noisy environments. Advanced audio processing prioritizes your voice and cuts out background chatter, so your conversations stay clear – even when chaos is happening all around you.
So, in short, this update adds:
- Adaptive Audio
- Loud Noise Protection
- Head gestures for calls and texts
- Clear Gemini Live interactions in noisy environments
How to get the update
If your Pixel Buds Pro 2 is connected to a Pixel or Android 6.0+ device, the firmware update downloads automatically. It usually takes about 10 minutes, and yes – you can keep using your earbuds while it does its thing. The actual installation kicks in the next time you place the earbuds in their charging case (with enough battery), which also takes about 10 minutes.
If you’ve turned off automatic updates, you can manually trigger it from the Pixel Buds app:
- Pop your earbuds securely into the charging case.
- Open the Google Pixel Buds app.
- Go to More settings → Firmware update.
- Tap Manual update available and follow the on-screen instructions. This will take about 15 minutes.
Taking Pixel Buds Pro 2 to the next level
Pixel Buds Pro 2. | Image credit – PhoneArena
With this update, Google is bringing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 closer to competitors like the AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Adaptive Audio is now on par with other flagship earbuds, and head gestures finally give them a practical, hands-free edge. But the real kicker is Gemini AI – Google is turning the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into a more capable assistant, not just a device for music or calls, making them smarter than ever.
Recommended Stories
Smarter, clearer, finally
When we first tried the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the sound and noise cancellation were excellent, but the “smart” features felt underwhelming. This update changes that. Calls, texts, and Gemini Live interactions are now more intuitive and reliable, especially in noisy environments, making the earbuds a genuinely smarter companion for day-to-day use.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: