Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google just gave Pixel Buds Pro 2 the upgrade everyone was waiting for

Your Pixel Buds Pro 2 might feel like completely different earbuds after this update.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Audio Google Pixel
Image showing the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Google is rolling out a software update for its Pixel Buds Pro 2, aimed at improving both audio quality and the Gemini experience.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 update will be rolled out gradually


After teasing the major update during its Made by Google 2025 event, Google has finally started rolling it out for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The update (version 4.467) is hitting devices in stages, so don’t panic if you don’t see it immediately – it’s coming.

To make sure you get it, keep your Pixel Buds Pro 2 charged and connected to your phone, and update to the latest Google app. But what’s actually inside this update, you wonder?

First off, there’s Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts your earbud volume based on your surroundings – perfect for when you move from a quiet room to a busy street. Loud Noise Protection, on the other hand, automatically tones down sudden loud noises.

But Google didn’t stop there. You also get head gestures for calls and texts. Nodding your head can answer a call or reply to a message, while shaking it lets you decline. And finally, Gemini Live gets an upgrade for noisy environments. Advanced audio processing prioritizes your voice and cuts out background chatter, so your conversations stay clear – even when chaos is happening all around you.

So, in short, this update adds:

  • Adaptive Audio
  • Loud Noise Protection
  • Head gestures for calls and texts
  • Clear Gemini Live interactions in noisy environments

How to get the update


If your Pixel Buds Pro 2 is connected to a Pixel or Android 6.0+ device, the firmware update downloads automatically. It usually takes about 10 minutes, and yes – you can keep using your earbuds while it does its thing. The actual installation kicks in the next time you place the earbuds in their charging case (with enough battery), which also takes about 10 minutes.

If you’ve turned off automatic updates, you can manually trigger it from the Pixel Buds app:

  1. Pop your earbuds securely into the charging case.
  2. Open the Google Pixel Buds app.
  3. Go to More settings → Firmware update.
  4. Tap Manual update available and follow the on-screen instructions. This will take about 15 minutes.

Taking Pixel Buds Pro 2 to the next level



With this update, Google is bringing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 closer to competitors like the AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Adaptive Audio is now on par with other flagship earbuds, and head gestures finally give them a practical, hands-free edge. But the real kicker is Gemini AI – Google is turning the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into a more capable assistant, not just a device for music or calls, making them smarter than ever.

Recommended Stories

Would you actually use head gestures to answer calls or reply to texts?

Vote View Result

Smarter, clearer, finally


When we first tried the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the sound and noise cancellation were excellent, but the “smart” features felt underwhelming. This update changes that. Calls, texts, and Gemini Live interactions are now more intuitive and reliable, especially in noisy environments, making the earbuds a genuinely smarter companion for day-to-day use.


Google just gave Pixel Buds Pro 2 the upgrade everyone was waiting for

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 2

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless