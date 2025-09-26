Google just gave Pixel Buds Pro 2 the upgrade everyone was waiting for

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 update will be rolled out gradually



But Google didn’t stop there. You also get head gestures for calls and texts. Nodding your head can answer a call or reply to a message, while shaking it lets you decline. And finally, Gemini Live gets an upgrade for noisy environments. Advanced audio processing prioritizes your voice and cuts out background chatter, so your conversations stay clear – even when chaos is happening all around you.



Adaptive Audio

Loud Noise Protection

Head gestures for calls and texts

Clear Gemini Live interactions in noisy environments



How to get the update



If your Pixel Buds Pro 2 is connected to a Pixel or Android 6.0+ device, the firmware update downloads automatically. It usually takes about 10 minutes, and yes – you can keep using your earbuds while it does its thing. The actual installation kicks in the next time you place the earbuds in their charging case (with enough battery), which also takes about 10 minutes.





If you’ve turned off automatic updates, you can manually trigger it from the Pixel Buds app:



Pop your earbuds securely into the charging case. Open the Google Pixel Buds app. Go to More settings → Firmware update. Tap Manual update available and follow the on-screen instructions. This will take about 15 minutes.

Taking Pixel Buds Pro 2 to the next level







With this update, Google is bringing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 closer to competitors like the With this update, Google is bringing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 closer to competitors like the AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro . Adaptive Audio is now on par with other flagship earbuds, and head gestures finally give them a practical, hands-free edge. But the real kicker is Gemini AI – Google is turning the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into a more capable assistant, not just a device for music or calls, making them smarter than ever.



Recommended Stories

Would you actually use head gestures to answer calls or reply to texts? Absolutely, it’s super convenient. Maybe sometimes. Rarely, seems gimmicky. Never, not interested. Absolutely, it’s super convenient. 0% Maybe sometimes. 0% Rarely, seems gimmicky. 0% Never, not interested. 0%

Smarter, clearer, finally



When we first tried the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the sound and noise cancellation were excellent, but the “smart” features felt underwhelming. This update changes that. Calls, texts, and Gemini Live interactions are now more intuitive and reliable, especially in noisy environments, making the earbuds a genuinely smarter companion for day-to-day use.











"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!