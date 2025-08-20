Pixel Buds Pro 2 get smarter audio, new AI features, and a new color

If you already own a pair of Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2, you're in luck. Google is about to make them much better with a software update rolling out next month. The update is packed with new smart features that will change how you use your earbuds every day.





A big software upgrade is coming





This isn't a small update, as it adds a whole new level of intelligence to your earbuds, making them more aware of your surroundings and easier to control. Here’s a quick look at what’s new:





Adaptive Audio : This feature automatically adjusts the volume and noise cancellation for you. It listens to the world around you, so your music is always at the right level, whether you're in a quiet office or on a noisy street.

: This feature automatically adjusts the volume and noise cancellation for you. It listens to the world around you, so your music is always at the right level, whether you're in a quiet office or on a noisy street. Loud Noise Protection : To help keep your hearing safe, the earbuds will now automatically turn down sudden loud noises, like a siren or construction sounds.

: To help keep your hearing safe, the earbuds will now automatically turn down sudden loud noises, like a siren or construction sounds. Better Gemini AI

Hands-Free Gestures : You can now answer or reject a phone call by simply nodding or shaking your head, which is perfect for when your hands are full.

A new color to match





Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Moonstone. | Images credit — Google





Alongside the software update, Google is also releasing a new color for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The new Moonstone color is designed to perfectly match the upcoming Pixel 10 phones. This joins the existing lineup of colors like Porcelain, Hazel, and Wintergreen.





You’ll be able to pre-order the new Moonstone color today for $229 at the Google Store , and they’ll be fully available on August 28th.





Already great, now even better





In our review of the original Pixel Buds Pro 2 when they first launched, we praised their excellent sound quality and top-notch active noise cancellation. But we always felt the "smart" features could go a step further. This new update is supposed to do exactly that, so we hope this makes an already great pair of earbuds even better.





These changes will hopefully put them in a much stronger position against their closest competitor, the Apple AirPods Pro. While Apple has similar adaptive features, Google is using its powerful Gemini AI to turn the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into more of a helpful assistant, not just a device for listening to music. Additionally, the new color refresh gives Pixel owners yet another way to color match their phone with their accessories.



