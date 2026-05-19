New Amazon deal just made the Bose SoundLink Plus your go-to speaker for the swimming pool

Since this is Bose we’re talking about here, you just know that the speaker delivers high-quality sound. Thanks to its four passive radiators, it’s also quite loud for its size and packs surprisingly deep bass.That said, while the mids and highs sound great at normal volumes, the audio can feel compressed when you crank it up. To prevent distortion, Bose uses Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to automatically dial back the bass at high volumes. While this keeps the sound clean, it thins out the low end and makes the treble sound a bit sharper.Fortunately, what it lacks in max-volume bass, it more than makes up for in ruggedness. With an IP67 rating, it’s dustproof and can survive water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes. Plus, it’s designed to float, which is something that might come in handy if you bring it to the pool this summer.With up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge, it also packs enough power to last you a whole gathering and then some. Even better, it can double as a power bank, featuring a dedicated USB-C port so you can charge your phone while playing music.All in all, the Bose SoundLink Plus does bring a lot to the table. If it fits the bill, act fast and snag one at a bargain price today!