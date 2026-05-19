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New Amazon deal just made the Bose SoundLink Plus your go-to speaker for the swimming pool

The speaker delivers good sound, has high durability, and can even float.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the Bose SoundLink Plus.
A speaker designed for gatherings. | Image by Bose

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) with industry-leading ANC may be too good to pass up at their current price on Amazon right now, but if you’re looking for a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker instead, I believe you’ll appreciate this Bose SoundLink Plus deal on Amazon even more.

You can currently snatch this compact speaker for under $210, thanks to a lovely $60 markdown. That saves you 22% off the usual $269 price tag. Furthermore, you’ll save regardless of which color option you go for, as all of them are available at the same discount.

It’s worth noting that the price cut comes from a third-party merchant rather than directly from Amazon. Nevertheless, you’ll still be eligible to return the speaker within 30 days in case there’s something wrong with it.

Bose SoundLink Plus: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (22%)
Act fast and save $60 on the premium Bose SoundLink Plus Bluetooth speaker on Amazon. This lets you get one for just under $210. It’s a fantastic choice at this price with its impressive audio and durable design. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Since this is Bose we’re talking about here, you just know that the speaker delivers high-quality sound. Thanks to its four passive radiators, it’s also quite loud for its size and packs surprisingly deep bass.

That said, while the mids and highs sound great at normal volumes, the audio can feel compressed when you crank it up. To prevent distortion, Bose uses Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to automatically dial back the bass at high volumes. While this keeps the sound clean, it thins out the low end and makes the treble sound a bit sharper.

Fortunately, what it lacks in max-volume bass, it more than makes up for in ruggedness. With an IP67 rating, it’s dustproof and can survive water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes. Plus, it’s designed to float, which is something that might come in handy if you bring it to the pool this summer.

With up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge, it also packs enough power to last you a whole gathering and then some. Even better, it can double as a power bank, featuring a dedicated USB-C port so you can charge your phone while playing music.

All in all, the Bose SoundLink Plus does bring a lot to the table. If it fits the bill, act fast and snag one at a bargain price today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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