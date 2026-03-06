Google AI glasses release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades





Google AI glasses: what to expect





Rumored features:

Google demoed its Android XR-powered smart glasses during Google I/O 2025

The smart glasses have a companion app that handles notifications, settings access, video recording

Will work in tandem with your phone

Codenamed 'Google Martha'

New Android XR operating system with Gemini AI

Screen may be only in right lens by design

Expected release timeline:

Google is yet to give us a specific release timeline for the device.

Potentially, the smart glasses may come out in 2026.



Expected price:

No leaks on pricing just yet.















The Mountain View tech giant is yet to give us details on when it plans to release the Google AI glasses to the public. Currently, it's only known that the device will likely come sometime in 2026.





The smart glasses were demoed during Google I/O in 2025.





Google AI glasses price





No leaks have provided us information on what we can expect from the pricing of the upcoming Google smart glasses. Rumor has it that they'll be similar to Meta's smart glasses, which could also end up being similar to unannounced Apple smart glasses





* - anticipated prices

Google AI glasses camera



The exact details about the Google AI glasses camera are unknown at this point. The Mountain View tech giant did indeed let users test a prototype of the smart glasses, and we know they will have a camera to record the outside world from the vantage point of the wearer.

However, details about this camera have not leaked just yet.





Google AI glasses design

Currently, no leaks about the exact design of Google's upcoming smart glasses have surfaced online. However, Google did show a prototype model during last year's Google I/O conference.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean they are going to look like what Google showed (and didn't allow pictures to be taken).

Obviously, we can expect a design similar to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses. The smart glasses will not be something like an AR/ VR headset , they will likely resemble normal glasses. Apparently, Google's smart glasses are going to have a screen only on one of the lenses, instead of on both like competing devices.



Google is partnering with popular eyewear brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to design more stylish smart glasses . Currently, the exact design of the device is unknown, though.



Google AI glasses features and software





The prototype that Google showed had a companion app that let you use connected features with your phone, such as viewing your notifications, accessing settings, and starting video recording.









There will be an entirely separate operating system powering the device, called Android XR , that Google already announced. That OS extensively uses Gemini, making real-world identification, querying, live translation, and other generative AI-powered features possible with the smart glasses.





You will also be able to take advantage of navigation in the real world, visualize and respond to text messages, and capture photos via voice commands. According to Google, the smart glasses will work in tandem with your phone.





Another rumored feature for the device is cloud streaming. Reportedly, the Mountain View tech giant will be looking to use cloud streaming to process AR content, which would help it bypass technical limitations such as a more limited processing power.



Recommended For You

Google AI glasses hardware and specs





Rumor has it that the smart glasses may be powered by a proprietary Google processor. This could be a version of Google's Tensor SoC, which has been powering Pixel phones recently.





Meanwhile, Google started a partnership with Magic Leap back in 2024. Magic Leap is an augmented reality company, and it's still possible that this company would be collaborating for the smart glasses.





Should I wait for the Google AI glasses?





You should wait for Google's smart glasses if you want to use smart glasses but you don't like Meta's Ray-Bans. Google's may have enough features that would be a nice addition to your tech, even though currently, the majority of the features are still unknown.



