Gmail adds a new feature perfect for those ordering new Pixel or iPhone handsets

Google has announced that it has added a new "Purchases view" to Gmail that will track users' online orders. The new feature will show purchase and delivery updates in the same place. Packages that are expected to arrive within the next 24 hours will still show up at the top of your primary inbox and in a summary card in your purchase emails. The new Purchases view will start rolling out today on Gmail for mobile and web users around the world. Note that this feature will be available for personal Gmail accounts only.

New Purchases view allows you to see purchase and delivery updates at the same time









If you have your personal and work email accounts running through Gmail, make sure that you have the personal one open to use this feature, since it will only work with personal Gmail accounts. The Purchases view will show you all of your emails related to your online purchases, including emailed receipts, order numbers, tracking numbers, and more. If you were sent an email related to a purchase you made, it should show up in this view. Besides the receipt emails, above the primary inbox will be summary cards showing orders that will be arriving soon.

A change is also being made to the Promotions category, which will allow you to sort the promotional emails you receive by the brands and senders that matter the most to you. These will also include email from those firms that you engage with the most. And to make sure that a particular deal that is close to expiring has been read by you, Gmail will poke you in the side or, as Google says, "nudge" you by highlighting deals soon to expire.









Google is a practical company. They know that you might be resistant to change. If you want to keep the Promotions category as it is now, you can choose the option to sort promotional emails by "most recent" instead of "most relevant." The latter will sort the email for your Promotions view using the changes mentioned above. The improved Promotions category will be pushed out on mobile in the coming weeks for those with a personal Gmail account.

How these new Gmail features can help you

With all of the online ordering people do these days, it's easy to forget what you ordered, which is why adding the Purchases view to Gmail is so important. And knowing that you're receiving a package within 24 hours is very useful because it will alert you to keep an eye on the front porch or front door. With the number of porch pirates stealing deliveries, you want to know if a package is arriving tomorrow. In addition, it will give you some time to arrange your schedule so you can stay home to receive the package. Kudos to Google for adding the Purchases view



The change to the Promotions category will be a time saver since it should place all promos from companies you're interested in doing business with in the same place. No longer will you have to go through all of the emailed promos looking for the ones you'd be interested in.

I can't see how these features won't save you time





If you order online often, the Purchases view might be the first thing you will look at in the morning when you open Gmail and wipe the sleep out of your eyes. This is true especially now with consumers anxiously awaiting their new Pixel and iPhone orders. Before you know it, you'll be ordering gifts for the holidays. Things that can save time are useful to me, and for the aforementioned reasons, I'm looking forward to using the new Purchases view and the revised Promotions tab.

