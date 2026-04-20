How to score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 from T-Mobile

Is there a better word for a wireless customer to read or hear than the word "free?" Probably not, especially when that word is placed right before the name of a device, preferably a smartphone, a tablet, or a smartwatch.

You can score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 on T-Mobile





Simply add the T-Mobile Watch Plan Plus, just $15 per month with AutoPay





The T-Mobile Watch Plan Plus costs $15 per month with AutoPay ($20 per month without it) and it includes unlimited talk, text, and data. In Canada and Mexico, you get up to 15GB of high-speed data each month. Eligible watches get unlimited texting and up to 5GB of high-speed data in more than 215 countries and destinations.

You can decide to take $300 off the price of an Apple Watch Series 11 instead





Why do you wear a smartwatch? I like to answer my phone from my wrist. At times it is faster than using my phone. For the health and medical features. I don't know, to be honest wth you. I don't wear a smartwatch. Vote 0 Votes





Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 that you get on T-Mobile with this deal is the 40mm unit and is valued at $399.99. of $16.67 each to cover the cost of the watch if you add the Watch Plan Plus to your mobile plan. You will have to pay a $35 device connection charge. Thethat you get onwith this deal is the 40mm unit and is valued at $399.99. T-Mobile will give you 24 monthly bill credits of $16.67 each to cover the cost of the watch if you add the Watch Plan Plus to your mobile plan. You will have to pay a $35 device connection charge.

Specs of the free Galaxy Watch 8





The Galaxy Watch 8 has a 1.34-inch display and is powered by the 3nm Exynos 1000 processor. The watch features 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, Wear OS, and the 325 mAh battery requires that you charge the watch once every day. With the battery setting in Standby mode, you can get close to three days of use.









If you decide to take $300 off the Apple Watch Series 11 timepiece, you'll pay $199.99 for the 42mm variant (regularly priced at $499.99) or $229.99 for the 46mm model (regularly priced at $529.99). The 42mm unit carries a 1.8-inch display, which is 2 inches on the 46mm variant.









Both timepieces are powered by the Apple S10 processor with 1GB of memory and 64GB of storage. The battery will allow you to run the watch all day on a single charge.