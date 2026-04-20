How to score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 from T-Mobile
T-Mobile also has a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 11.
0comments
T-Mobile deal includes free Galaxy Watch 8. | Image by PhoneArena
Is there a better word for a wireless customer to read or hear than the word "free?" Probably not, especially when that word is placed right before the name of a device, preferably a smartphone, a tablet, or a smartwatch.
You can score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 on T-Mobile
So here is a sentence that you might find to your liking. T-Mobile is giving away a free (get ready for it) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and all you need to do is add a new Watch Plan Plus line to your mobile plan. If you're an iPhone user, adding Watch Plan Plus to your mobile plan will give you $300 off the price of an Apple Watch Series 11 timepiece.
Simply add the T-Mobile Watch Plan Plus, just $15 per month with AutoPay
The T-Mobile Watch Plan Plus costs $15 per month with AutoPay ($20 per month without it) and it includes unlimited talk, text, and data. In Canada and Mexico, you get up to 15GB of high-speed data each month. Eligible watches get unlimited texting and up to 5GB of high-speed data in more than 215 countries and destinations.
You can decide to take $300 off the price of an Apple Watch Series 11 instead
Why do you wear a smartwatch?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 that you get on T-Mobile with this deal is the 40mm unit and is valued at $399.99. T-Mobile will give you 24 monthly bill credits of $16.67 each to cover the cost of the watch if you add the Watch Plan Plus to your mobile plan. You will have to pay a $35 device connection charge.
Specs of the free Galaxy Watch 8
The Galaxy Watch 8 has a 1.34-inch display and is powered by the 3nm Exynos 1000 processor. The watch features 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, Wear OS, and the 325 mAh battery requires that you charge the watch once every day. With the battery setting in Standby mode, you can get close to three days of use.
Add the Watch Plan Plus and T-Mobile will give you a free Galaxy Watch 8. | Image by T-Mobile
If you decide to take $300 off the Apple Watch Series 11 timepiece, you'll pay $199.99 for the 42mm variant (regularly priced at $499.99) or $229.99 for the 46mm model (regularly priced at $529.99). The 42mm unit carries a 1.8-inch display, which is 2 inches on the 46mm variant.
Or, you can take $300 off the Apple Watch Series 11. | Image by T-Mobile
Both timepieces are powered by the Apple S10 processor with 1GB of memory and 64GB of storage. The battery will allow you to run the watch all day on a single charge.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: