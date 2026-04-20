Build your custom plan with Tello!

How to score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 from T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 11.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Samsung Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch Galaxy Watch
T-Mobile uses cube to promote the carrier during an industry event.
T-Mobile deal includes free Galaxy Watch 8. | Image by PhoneArena
Is there a better word for a wireless customer to read or hear than the word "free?" Probably not, especially when that word is placed right before the name of a device, preferably a smartphone, a tablet, or a smartwatch.

You can score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 on T-Mobile


So here is a sentence that you might find to your liking. T-Mobile is giving away a free (get ready for it) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and all you need to do is add a new Watch Plan Plus line to your mobile plan. If you're an iPhone user, adding Watch Plan Plus to your mobile plan will give you $300 off the price of an Apple Watch Series 11 timepiece. 

Simply add the T-Mobile Watch Plan Plus, just $15 per month with AutoPay


The T-Mobile Watch Plan Plus costs $15 per month with AutoPay ($20 per month without it) and it includes unlimited talk, text, and data. In Canada and Mexico, you get up to 15GB of high-speed data each month. Eligible watches get unlimited texting and up to 5GB of high-speed data in more than 215 countries and destinations.

You can decide to take $300 off the price of an Apple Watch Series 11 instead


Why do you wear a smartwatch?
0 Votes

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 that you get on T-Mobile with this deal is the 40mm unit and is valued at $399.99. T-Mobile will give you 24 monthly bill credits of $16.67 each to cover the cost of the watch if you add the Watch Plan Plus to your mobile plan. You will have to pay a $35 device connection charge.

Specs of the free Galaxy Watch 8


The Galaxy Watch 8 has a 1.34-inch display and is powered by the 3nm Exynos 1000 processor. The watch features 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, Wear OS, and the 325 mAh battery requires that you charge the watch once every day. With the battery setting in Standby mode, you can get close to three days of use.

T-Mobile deal offers free Galaxy Watch 8.
Add the Watch Plan Plus and T-Mobile will give you a free Galaxy Watch 8. | Image by T-Mobile

If you decide to take $300 off the Apple Watch Series 11 timepiece, you'll pay $199.99 for the 42mm variant (regularly priced at $499.99) or $229.99 for the 46mm model (regularly priced at $529.99). The 42mm unit carries a 1.8-inch display, which is 2 inches on the 46mm variant.

T-Mobile deal takes $300 off Apple Watch Series 11.
Or, you can take $300 off the Apple Watch Series 11. | Image by T-Mobile

Both timepieces are powered by the Apple S10 processor with 1GB of memory and 64GB of storage. The battery will allow you to run the watch all day on a single charge.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16069 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
Latest News
The iPhone Ultra could miss a key Apple feature
The iPhone Ultra could miss a key Apple feature
Verizon might be reviving an iconic brand for one of Motorola's 2026 Razr foldables
Verizon might be reviving an iconic brand for one of Motorola's 2026 Razr foldables
How to score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 from T-Mobile
How to score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 from T-Mobile
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Verizon, T-Mobile, and its reps reportedly get hit with this scam several times each week
Verizon, T-Mobile, and its reps reportedly get hit with this scam several times each week
Why the iPhone 18 Pro’s biggest camera upgrade is not worth the effort
Why the iPhone 18 Pro’s biggest camera upgrade is not worth the effort