Brilliant Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition dives to an unheard-of low on Amazon

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire is 49% OFF! $540 off (49%) If you're after a high-class performance watch with an AMOLED touchscreen and a superb battery life, the Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition might be the perfect fit. Today, you can get the 51mm variant in Whitestone for a massive $540 off, which knocks it to its best price. Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer