Brilliant Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition dives to an unheard-of low on Amazon
The 51mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (Sapphire Edition) has never been $540 off before — don't miss out!
Premium Garmin watches can normally set you back quite a lot, but today’s deal changes that. Right now, you can grab the unbelievably expensive Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (Sapphire Edition) for nearly half off — 49% off, to be precise — in its 51mm variant. As far as we know, this deal has never gone live before, so it’s as rare as it gets!
In case you’re wondering, the ~$1,100 timepiece can now be yours for just under $560. That’s a whopping $540 in savings and a deal you definitely don’t want to miss if you’re after a premium performance watch with an insane 31-day battery life. And here’s the real kicker — this promo doesn’t seem to be part of Prime Big Deal Days, which ends in less than an hour. We don’t know if it’ll remain once the event wraps up, but here’s hoping!
The Epix Pro Gen 2 also packs multiple navigation features, providing optimal positioning in all settings. And with multiple built-in maps, including trails, golf courses, and more. And you get to see every metric on a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen — just what you’d expect from a $1,100 smartwatch. Factor in the ultra-long battery life of up to 31 days (or 11 days with always-on screen), and you’ve got one of the best Garmin watches money can buy.
This Garmin watch brings a lot to the table, too. Not only is it exceptionally durable, but it’s also packed with advanced sport and wellness features. It has pretty much everything you can possibly need, if not more. Among others, you get Training Readiness and Endurance Score to help you understand the best time to push harder and track your overall stamina.
While the 51mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition isn’t cheap even at 49% off its original price, the countless features and exceptional performance make it a wise investment. Get yours at its lowest price and save with this epic Amazon deal.
