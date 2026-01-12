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Leaker claims OnePlus cancels highly anticipated phones

Don't hold your hopes up for the OnePlus Open 2.

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OnePlus Open placed unfolded on a white table against a red background.
OnePlus Open for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Back when the OnePlus Open was released in 2023, it received high praise from the mobile tech space, as our review also showed. Many foldable phone enthusiasts hoped for a second-gen foldable — but OnePlus poured cold water over it in a February 2025 community post.

OnePlus Open 2 — still not happening


Many users might have been hoping that 2026 would be the year the OnePlus Open 2 finally arrives. But highly trusted leaker Yogesh Brar shatters anticipation with his latest post on X (formerly Twitter).


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The post simply states that the foldable device is getting canceled — no elaboration on whether that means completely discontinued or just postponed (again). Disappointing as this may sound, it doesn’t necessarily mean the hardware is completely abandoned.

According to a Smartprix report, the upcoming Oppo Find N6 — the device upon which the OnePlus Open 2 was believed to be based — is set for a China release in February, followed by a global rollout in March.

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If this information holds, a OnePlus Open 2 could have a huge impact on the appeal of the Oppo option. That’s at least one reason why OnePlus might have postponed/canceled the OnePlus Open 2. But it’s not the only beans Brar spilled.

More OnePlus devices reportedly not coming


The information about the OnePlus Open 2 is the star of the show, but it’s not the only device OnePlus is reportedly canceling. In a comment on his post, Brar claims that there’s also a “90% chance” the OnePlus 15s (globally branded as OnePlus 15T) won’t be coming either. Another one states that “the list [of OnePlus devices getting canceled] is long” and will be “posted soon.”


In comments under his OnePlus Open 2 post on X, the highly trusted leaker also suggests that the OnePlus Nord 6 lineup might be facing a delay. The device has already been released in China under the OnePlus Turbo 6 name, and it was believed to get a global release in March. But now, this release seems less certain.

Which OnePlus device cancellation is most disappointing for you?
The OnePlus Open 2 for sure.
77.27%
Definitely the OnePlus 15s and 15T.
18.18%
Not the cancellation. It's the Nord 6 delay that bothers me.
4.55%
44 Votes
 

For those disappointed by these rumored cancelations, there are still plenty of good options. For example, the OnePlus Open 2 would have been a direct rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (and the Z Fold 8, expected this year). Users after a mid-range experience could opt for the Galaxy A56 instead of waiting for a OnePlus 15T. And those seeking good battery life, the Moto G Power (2026) is a solid OnePlus Nord 6 competitor.

None of those carry the OnePlus logo, but they’re worth considering if you don’t want to wait for OnePlus to clarify its release plans for 2026.

Could this mean the “Open” road is closed?


It remains to be seen whether these cancellation rumors are just speculation or something more. One thing is clear, though — there may be no reason to hold your breath for a OnePlus-branded foldable in 2026. With Brar's long list of reportedly canceled devices supposedly coming soon, OnePlus might be entering a strategy shift.

For now, foldable phone enthusiasts should wait for the Oppo Find N6 launch to get the best look at what could have been the OnePlus Open 2.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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