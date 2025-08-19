My smartwatch pick of the week: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets its first price cut at Walmart
Check out the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — upgraded, feature-packed, and on sale right now.
I don’t know about you, but I really like Galaxy watches. Sure, they don’t have the best battery life out there, but their intuitive interface, multiple features, and watch face customizations make them a top pick in my book. And speaking of favorites, the recently released Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is now enjoying a sweet discount on Walmart, making it a bit more affordable than usual.
And in case you’re more of an Amazon fan, I’d seriously urge you to check out the e-commerce giant’s current bargain. Right now, the Watch 8 Classic is available with a $100 gift card, though there’s no price cut on the timepiece.
One of the standout extras is Gemini support. This allows you to ask various questions and get answers right on your wrist. However, I should point out that nonstop Gemini access only works on the LTE model. Otherwise, you’ll need to keep the device connected to Wi-Fi or always have your phone in your pocket.
Aside from this decidedly helpful Gemini access, the Watch 8 Classic packs new health features, such as Running Coach, antioxidant index, and Bedtime Guidance. Of course, you also have heart rate tracking, workout measurements, and all the rest.
What about battery life? Well, it hasn’t changed much from the previous model. According to Samsung, you can get up to 30 hours of use with always-on display or up to 40 hours per charge without the special feature.
I’m talking about the Bluetooth-only model, which normally costs about $500. But now, thanks to Walmart’s promo, you can grab it for $51 off. As far as I know, that’s a first-time straight-up discount, so you might want to check it out.
If you ask me, this Samsung timepiece is a pretty stylish device. It features a redesigned form factor from the previous Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, making it more comfortable to wear. But it’s not just the new design that impresses — you’re also getting new, special features.
But to me, having to charge a timepiece every day isn’t a big deal, especially with so many features right on my wrist. If you feel the same, I suggest you take advantage of Walmart’s (or Amazon’s) promo before it disappears.
