Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

My smartwatch pick of the week: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets its first price cut at Walmart

Check out the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — upgraded, feature-packed, and on sale right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic being held by a person.
I don’t know about you, but I really like Galaxy watches. Sure, they don’t have the best battery life out there, but their intuitive interface, multiple features, and watch face customizations make them a top pick in my book. And speaking of favorites, the recently released Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is now enjoying a sweet discount on Walmart, making it a bit more affordable than usual.

I’m talking about the Bluetooth-only model, which normally costs about $500. But now, thanks to Walmart’s promo, you can grab it for $51 off. As far as I know, that’s a first-time straight-up discount, so you might want to check it out.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: $51 off

$449
$499 99
$51 off (10%)
Walmart has launched its first-ever discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, making it a bit more affordable. Right now, you can save $51 on the Bluetooth variant in Black.
Buy at Walmart

Get the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a $100 gift card

Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at Amazon. Over here, the 46mm model with Bluetooth connectivity is available with a $100 Amazon Gift Card. This is a limited-time promo.
Buy at Amazon

And in case you’re more of an Amazon fan, I’d seriously urge you to check out the e-commerce giant’s current bargain. Right now, the Watch 8 Classic is available with a $100 gift card, though there’s no price cut on the timepiece.

If you ask me, this Samsung timepiece is a pretty stylish device. It features a redesigned form factor from the previous Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, making it more comfortable to wear. But it’s not just the new design that impresses — you’re also getting new, special features.

One of the standout extras is Gemini support. This allows you to ask various questions and get answers right on your wrist. However, I should point out that nonstop Gemini access only works on the LTE model. Otherwise, you’ll need to keep the device connected to Wi-Fi or always have your phone in your pocket.

Aside from this decidedly helpful Gemini access, the Watch 8 Classic packs new health features, such as Running Coach, antioxidant index, and Bedtime Guidance. Of course, you also have heart rate tracking, workout measurements, and all the rest.

What about battery life? Well, it hasn’t changed much from the previous model. According to Samsung, you can get up to 30 hours of use with always-on display or up to 40 hours per charge without the special feature.

But to me, having to charge a timepiece every day isn’t a big deal, especially with so many features right on my wrist. If you feel the same, I suggest you take advantage of Walmart’s (or Amazon’s) promo before it disappears.

My smartwatch pick of the week: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets its first price cut at Walmart
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
107 stories
19 Aug, 2025
My smartwatch pick of the week: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets its first price cut at Walmart
25 Jul, 2025
Smashing Amazon deal shaves 50% off the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE
08 Jul, 2025
Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and pick up the Galaxy Watch 7 today at this bonkers $140 discount!
27 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy pick at nearly 50% off on Amazon
21 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless