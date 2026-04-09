Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Feature-packed Galaxy Watch 7 hits sub-$190 low and is selling like hotcakes

That makes the watch a steal!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7. | Image by PhoneArena

A few days ago, I shared that the Galaxy Watch 8 received its first major discount in a long time at Amazon and Samsung. But while that watch is a really tempting proposition for tech enthusiasts, another Galaxy Watch makes more sense for bargain hunters looking for a feature-rich timepiece without overspending: the Galaxy Watch 7.

I know, I know—it’s an older-gen smartwatch. However, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a lovely 24% price cut on the 40mm Bluetooth model in Cream, dropping it below $190. In comparison, the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 8 is available for under $290 right now. And I don’t know about you, but a $100 difference is a lot to me, making the Galaxy Watch 7 a pretty tempting choice, no?

Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm: Save 24% on Amazon!

$60 off (24%)
You can currently save $83 on the Galaxy Watch 7 thanks to a 24% markdown on Amazon. This brings the 40mm Cream version down to a sub-$190 price point, making it a total bargain for a device that remains 100% worth your money in 2026. Make sure you don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You


Plus, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case you aren’t happy with your purchase, so I think there’s nothing to worry about. Not to mention that the seller has a 100% positive rating and that Amazon has shipped over 3,000 units in the past month! Yep, a three with three zeros—that’s a lot!

That shouldn’t surprise us, though, as the Galaxy Watch 7 is a true flagship smartwatch—albeit not the latest model—meaning it brings a lot to the table.

Missing out on essentially only the Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load Monitoring, and the AI-powered Wellness Coach, our friend here sports all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d get on the Galaxy Watch 8. I agree that it’d be great if it had Vascular Load Monitoring, which allows the watch to give you a health score on your vascular system. But then again, the savings, man... the savings outweigh the lack of this feature, in my opinion at least.

As for the lifestyle stuff, you get dual-band GPS for precise positioning—especially helpful in highly urban areas—NFC for those payments at Starbucks, and phone call and smart notification support. And since it’s a Wear OS-powered wearable, you’ll also be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store.

Let's not forget that aluminum case and that vibrant AMOLED display protected by Sapphire Crystal, which both deliver a more premium feel all while offering high durability. All in all, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a true bargain right now, so act fast and save before it’s too late!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16037 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in