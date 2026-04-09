Feature-packed Galaxy Watch 7 hits sub-$190 low and is selling like hotcakes
That makes the watch a steal!
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A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7. | Image by PhoneArena
A few days ago, I shared that the Galaxy Watch 8 received its first major discount in a long time at Amazon and Samsung. But while that watch is a really tempting proposition for tech enthusiasts, another Galaxy Watch makes more sense for bargain hunters looking for a feature-rich timepiece without overspending: the Galaxy Watch 7.
I know, I know—it’s an older-gen smartwatch. However, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a lovely 24% price cut on the 40mm Bluetooth model in Cream, dropping it below $190. In comparison, the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 8 is available for under $290 right now. And I don’t know about you, but a $100 difference is a lot to me, making the Galaxy Watch 7 a pretty tempting choice, no?
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Plus, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case you aren’t happy with your purchase, so I think there’s nothing to worry about. Not to mention that the seller has a 100% positive rating and that Amazon has shipped over 3,000 units in the past month! Yep, a three with three zeros—that’s a lot!
That shouldn’t surprise us, though, as the Galaxy Watch 7 is a true flagship smartwatch—albeit not the latest model—meaning it brings a lot to the table.
Missing out on essentially only the Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load Monitoring, and the AI-powered Wellness Coach, our friend here sports all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d get on the Galaxy Watch 8. I agree that it’d be great if it had Vascular Load Monitoring, which allows the watch to give you a health score on your vascular system. But then again, the savings, man... the savings outweigh the lack of this feature, in my opinion at least.
As for the lifestyle stuff, you get dual-band GPS for precise positioning—especially helpful in highly urban areas—NFC for those payments at Starbucks, and phone call and smart notification support. And since it’s a Wear OS-powered wearable, you’ll also be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store.
Let's not forget that aluminum case and that vibrant AMOLED display protected by Sapphire Crystal, which both deliver a more premium feel all while offering high durability. All in all, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a true bargain right now, so act fast and save before it’s too late!
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