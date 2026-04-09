Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm: Save 24% on Amazon! $60 off (24%) You can currently save $83 on the Galaxy Watch 7 thanks to a 24% markdown on Amazon. This brings the 40mm Cream version down to a sub-$190 price point, making it a total bargain for a device that remains 100% worth your money in 2026. Make sure you don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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Plus, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case you aren’t happy with your purchase, so I think there’s nothing to worry about. Not to mention that the seller has a 100% positive rating and that Amazon has shipped over 3,000 units in the past month! Yep, a three with three zeros—that’s a lot!That shouldn’t surprise us, though, as theis a true flagship smartwatch—albeit not the latest model—meaning it brings a lot to the table.Missing out on essentially only the Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load Monitoring, and the AI-powered Wellness Coach, our friend here sports all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d get on the. I agree that it’d be great if it had Vascular Load Monitoring, which allows the watch to give you a health score on your vascular system. But then again, the savings, man... the savings outweigh the lack of this feature, in my opinion at least.As for the lifestyle stuff, you get dual-band GPS for precise positioning—especially helpful in highly urban areas—NFC for those payments at Starbucks, and phone call and smart notification support. And since it’s a Wear OS-powered wearable, you’ll also be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store.Let's not forget that aluminum case and that vibrant AMOLED display protected by Sapphire Crystal, which both deliver a more premium feel all while offering high durability. All in all, theis a true bargain right now, so act fast and save before it’s too late!