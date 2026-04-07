Galaxy Watch 8 gets its first major discount in a long time at Amazon and Samsung
The watch is a must-have right now, so don't miss out!
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Galaxy Watch 8 shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
I recently shared that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is selling at a sweet $130 discount on Amazon. But while this is an undeniably unmissable deal, it’s actually not the only generous Galaxy Watch 8 offer on the platform.
With this being one of the best smartwatches on the market, I truly believe it’s an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon and Samsung. Not to mention, you can score it for as low as $149.99 if you get the maximum trade-in value and opt for the 40mm Bluetooth version.
It’s been a minute since the last time I saw the Galaxy Watch 8 selling for less. Plus, Amazon has a red “Limited-time deal” banner on its listing, meaning the offer might not stay available for long. Given that the watch rarely gets discounted and that this is a limited-time offer, I encourage you to act quickly and save while you can.
Boasting an aluminum chassis and a sapphire crystal touchscreen, it offers a premium feel and high durability. You even get all the goodies we’ve gotten used to seeing on premium wearables, including that cool body composition tool from Samsung. And since it runs on Wear OS, it supports NFC, phone calls, smart notifications, and, of course, the Google Play Store, so you can download third-party apps with ease.
As for battery life, it can easily last you a whole day on a single charge, which is the norm for this kind of smartwatch. Plus, this won’t be an issue if you’re already in the habit of charging your watch every night.
Yep! The regular model is also selling for less right now. It can be yours for just under $290, which is a whole $60 off its price. I also checked to see if Samsung has a sweet deal on this handsome fella, and it turns out it actually does. You can snag it for either $60 off without a trade-in or for up to $200 off with one.
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With this being one of the best smartwatches on the market, I truly believe it’s an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon and Samsung. Not to mention, you can score it for as low as $149.99 if you get the maximum trade-in value and opt for the 40mm Bluetooth version.
It’s been a minute since the last time I saw the Galaxy Watch 8 selling for less. Plus, Amazon has a red “Limited-time deal” banner on its listing, meaning the offer might not stay available for long. Given that the watch rarely gets discounted and that this is a limited-time offer, I encourage you to act quickly and save while you can.
Sure, it may not look as fancy as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic or the uber-premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), but it’s actually a bargain. It’s the best choice if you’re after a feature-rich, high-end timepiece but don’t want to overspend.
Boasting an aluminum chassis and a sapphire crystal touchscreen, it offers a premium feel and high durability. You even get all the goodies we’ve gotten used to seeing on premium wearables, including that cool body composition tool from Samsung. And since it runs on Wear OS, it supports NFC, phone calls, smart notifications, and, of course, the Google Play Store, so you can download third-party apps with ease.
As for battery life, it can easily last you a whole day on a single charge, which is the norm for this kind of smartwatch. Plus, this won’t be an issue if you’re already in the habit of charging your watch every night.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch 8 is worth the splurge, especially now that it can be yours for less. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!
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