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Galaxy Watch 8 gets its first major discount in a long time at Amazon and Samsung

The watch is a must-have right now, so don't miss out!

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Galaxy Watch 8 shown in hand.
Galaxy Watch 8 shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
I recently shared that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is selling at a sweet $130 discount on Amazon. But while this is an undeniably unmissable deal, it’s actually not the only generous Galaxy Watch 8 offer on the platform.

Yep! The regular model is also selling for less right now. It can be yours for just under $290, which is a whole $60 off its price. I also checked to see if Samsung has a sweet deal on this handsome fella, and it turns out it actually does. You can snag it for either $60 off without a trade-in or for up to $200 off with one.

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (17%)
With an $60 discount currently live on Amazon, the Galaxy Watch 8 is easily the best choice for anyone hunting for a new smartwatch. You can pick one up for just under $290, which is a steal considering the high-end features and sleek design you’re getting. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 8: Save up to $200 with a trade-in!

$149 99
$349 99
$200 off (57%)
If you’d rather go through Samsung, you can trade in an old device to slash up to $200 off the Galaxy Watch 8 or save $60 by selecting "No" in the trade-in section of the listing.
Buy at Samsung

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With this being one of the best smartwatches on the market, I truly believe it’s an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon and Samsung. Not to mention, you can score it for as low as $149.99 if you get the maximum trade-in value and opt for the 40mm Bluetooth version.

It’s been a minute since the last time I saw the Galaxy Watch 8 selling for less. Plus, Amazon has a red “Limited-time deal” banner on its listing, meaning the offer might not stay available for long. Given that the watch rarely gets discounted and that this is a limited-time offer, I encourage you to act quickly and save while you can.

Sure, it may not look as fancy as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic or the uber-premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), but it’s actually a bargain. It’s the best choice if you’re after a feature-rich, high-end timepiece but don’t want to overspend.

Boasting an aluminum chassis and a sapphire crystal touchscreen, it offers a premium feel and high durability. You even get all the goodies we’ve gotten used to seeing on premium wearables, including that cool body composition tool from Samsung. And since it runs on Wear OS, it supports NFC, phone calls, smart notifications, and, of course, the Google Play Store, so you can download third-party apps with ease.

As for battery life, it can easily last you a whole day on a single charge, which is the norm for this kind of smartwatch. Plus, this won’t be an issue if you’re already in the habit of charging your watch every night.

All in all, the Galaxy Watch 8 is worth the splurge, especially now that it can be yours for less. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

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