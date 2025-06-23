No more room for legends: Galaxy S27 Ultra may drop the S Pen
Is Samsung preparing to ghost the S Pen?
Samsung removed the S Pen's Bluetooth features with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and not a lot of people liked that approach. Apart from removing features that apparently "nobody used", this decision also raised questions if the S Pen will continue to lose its importance for the S Ultra models in the future.
The S Pen started its existence with the Galaxy Note series. When Samsung decided to discontinue the Note models, the S Pen moved into the Galaxy S Ultra, which became somewhat of a mix between a Note and an S flagship.
The focus right now is on slim phones. And slim comes at a cost. For one, rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 missing the S Pen digitizer to become slimmer have circulated for months online now. It's still not confirmed, but to get a device as slim as possible, you have no choice at one point than to start removing things.
Nevertheless, it's way too early to know for certain whether the Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with an S Pen or not. Let's first see what Galaxy Z Fold 7 will offer - the foldable is expected to be unveiled sometime at the beginning of next month.
Now, a new rumor indicates the Galaxy S27 Ultra may be the beginning of the end for the S Pen. According to this new rumor, the dedicated slot for the S Pen may be removed from the body of Samsung's 2027 flagship.
The slot for the stylus remained in the Galaxy S Ultra model for years after that. Now, tipster @Jukanlosreve is sharing a prediction from an unnamed leaker from China, who reportedly has a solid track record. The leaker reportedly speculates that Samsung may remove the built-in S Pen with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
A leaker with a solid track record in China speculated that Samsung would remove the built-in S Pen starting with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, citing the removal of S Pen support from the Z Fold 7 as evidence. pic.twitter.com/VW2akZn5Ei— Jukan Choi (@Jukanlosreve) June 22, 2025
It's worth noting that this idea isn't entirely new. For example, Galaxy Z Fold models support the S Pen, but these models don't come with a dedicated S Pen slot. Also, the stylus is sold separately, and you can buy a case for it to store it alongside the device if you choose to do so.
Presumably, a similar approach may be taken by the company for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and its S Pen. And maybe, not too long after that, the S Pen may be gone, if there aren't people interested in it anymore, I guess.
