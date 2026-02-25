S Pen lives on in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but there is one change

With the phone now featuring rounded corners and the silo moving toward the edge, it does not sit centered with the flat edge of the device. As a result, the opening isn't perfectly symmetrical, impacting how the S Pen can be slotted in.If you insert the stylus correctly, it will sit flush with the device. Otherwise, it will stick out slightly, which can be annoying for some users.

On previous handsets, you could insert the digital pen in any orientation, and it would fit right in.

At least it's still there



Samsung has been deemphasizing the S Pen for some time, and there have also been rumors indicating that the company's phones will eventually stop supporting it. Thus, it is reassuring for power users that support hasn't been abandoned, and that they can still use the stylus to jot down notes or doodle.



The S Pen stopped supporting Bluetooth Low Energy with the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Samsung defended the decision by saying that few users used BLE-enabled features.





Making the device stand apart



The Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the few smartphones to come with stylus functionality, giving it an edge over other flagships. Of course, there is plenty to love about the phone apart from the S Pen support, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and the

As for the lack of Bluetooth functionality, it means the phone cannot be controlled remotely from the stylus. Users won't be able to use it to control the phone from afar, preventing them from using the stylus to click photos or control slides. The stylus will only work when it is touching the display.