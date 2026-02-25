Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

S Pen lives on in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but there is one change

The S Pen returns.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen
Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen | Image by Samsung
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally official, and, as expected, the S Pen has made it to yet another generation. The mighty stylus is pretty much the same as last year. However, it lacks Bluetooth functionality, and the slot has been repositioned.

There's only one right way to insert the S Pen


With the phone now featuring rounded corners and the silo moving toward the edge, it does not sit centered with the flat edge of the device. As a result, the opening isn't perfectly symmetrical, impacting how the S Pen can be slotted in.

If you insert the stylus correctly, it will sit flush with the device. Otherwise, it will stick out slightly, which can be annoying for some users.

On previous handsets, you could insert the digital pen in any orientation, and it would fit right in. 

As for the lack of Bluetooth functionality, it means the phone cannot be controlled remotely from the stylus. Users won't be able to use it to control the phone from afar, preventing them from using the stylus to click photos or control slides. The stylus will only work when it is touching the display.

At least it's still there


Samsung has been deemphasizing the S Pen for some time, and there have also been rumors indicating that the company's phones will eventually stop supporting it. Thus, it is reassuring for power users that support hasn't been abandoned, and that they can still use the stylus to jot down notes or doodle.

Recommended For You

The S Pen stopped supporting Bluetooth Low Energy with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung defended the decision by saying that few users used BLE-enabled features.

Are you glad that the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports the S Pen?
9 Votes

Making the device stand apart


The Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the few smartphones to come with stylus functionality, giving it an edge over other flagships. Of course, there is plenty to love about the phone apart from the S Pen support, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and the privacy display feature.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless