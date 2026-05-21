SpaceX pokes holes in AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon's narrative

The real game-changer drops in 2027 when SpaceX starts deploying next-generation V2 satellites capable of handling broadband data and IoT connectivity.

Bypassing carriers









Starlink Mobile depends on spectrum, and the company recently purchased AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses from EchoStar. The deal wraps up in late 2027, perfectly timing the launch of V2 services.While SpaceX acknowledges that the success of Starlink Mobile depends in part on carrier partnerships, it didn't rule out using its own spectrum holdings to offer 5G-like connectivity.However, existing smartphones do not fully support the NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Network) cellular standard needed for satellite-native 5G. Because SpaceX lacks direct deals with smartphone manufacturers, it still needs network partners to drive consumer adoption.Regardless, the company's eventual goal is to provide satellite-to-mobile service that doesn't rely on traditional networks at all.SpaceX points out that terrestrial networks are plagued by the same limitations they have faced since their inception. Land-based infrastructure only covers 20% of the Earth's surface, leaving remote, difficult, and economically unviable areas stranded.