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AT&T announces an à la carte plan that you can reconfigure every month

AT&T reimagines what a wireless plan means.

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Anam Hamid
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at&T Build‑A‑Plan
AT&T is changing the game. | Image by Bloomberg
Carriers refresh their plans annually, but it's not often that a company rewrites the very definition of one. With the Big Three evidently nervous about the stagnant state of the telecom industry, the old playbook is getting stale. Enter AT&T, which just completely reimagined the postpaid model.

Prepaid vibes



Postpaid plans typically come with unlimited talk, text, data, and various add-ons. The features beyond core connectivity are usually what inflate bills.

AT&T is changing that with its new Build‑A‑Plan program that lets customers customize their plans. The base price is $15 for unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of data. From there, customers can stack more data and hotspot allowances as needed. 

Freedom to change your mind


Customers can add or drop features on a monthly basis, ensuring they never overspend on extras they don't actually use.

The plan goes live on May 27.

AT&T also threw a subtle jab at T-Mobile, which it has accused of deceptive marketing. By not bundling in what it deems superfluous perks, AT&T is building affordability right into the foundation of its plan.

Customers want plans that fit their lives. Other carriers offer structured, one-size-fits-all plans bundled with extra services that customers aren’t asking for while calling it ‘savings’
Jenifer Robertson, AT&T Consumer executive vice president and general manager, May 2026

Does this change everything?

With fewer new customers left to court and no groundbreaking connectivity milestones to boast about, carriers are struggling to stand out. 6G is a long way off, and satellite connectivity remains a niche feature.

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Carriers don't want to lower prices to compete with each other either. Build‑A‑Plan is an innovative way to get around that. AT&T's current cheapest plan, Value 2.0, costs $50 per month for one line, or $30/month for each line if you get four. It includes unlimited talk and text, 5GB of data, and 3GB of hotspot.

By comparison, a similar Build‑A‑Plan setup (5GB of data and 5GB of hotspot) comes out to $25. That's a hefty price cut, but there are no multi-line discounts as you can have only one line on this plan. Taxes and other fees are not included in the price. Customers will also need to bring their own eSIM-capable phone, which makes the plan restrictive.

How does this change your perception of AT&T?
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Watch out for copycats


Verizon recently teased a shift away from static plans toward dynamic, AI-driven offerings that adjust based on network activity.

While AT&T is the first to offer a tailored plan, other carriers might soon follow suit.

All the right moves


AT&T is suffering from the perception of being the most expensive carrier, despite being cheaper than Verizon. It's still more expensive than T-Mobile, which is pivoting to a premium identity and boasts more customers than AT&T.

However, AT&T has been making smart moves lately. In March, it announced the OneConnect fiber and cellular bundle. It is tax-inclusive, a rarity in the postpaid space.

Build‑A‑Plan looks like another step in the right direction. The lower entry point and granular pricing control make it an incredible option not just for T-Mobile and Verizon customers, but also for postpaid and MVNO subscribers who usually avoid the Big Three entirely. 

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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