AT&T announces an à la carte plan that you can reconfigure every month

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AT&T

With fewer new customers left to court and no groundbreaking connectivity milestones to boast about, carriers are struggling to stand out. 6G is a long way off, and satellite connectivity remains a niche feature.Carriers don't want to lower prices to compete with each other either. Build‑A‑Plan is an innovative way to get around that.'s current cheapest plan, Value 2.0, costs $50 per month for one line, or $30/month for each line if you get four. It includes unlimited talk and text, 5GB of data, and 3GB of hotspot.By comparison, a similar Build‑A‑Plan setup (5GB of data and 5GB of hotspot) comes out to $25. That's a hefty price cut, but there are no multi-line discounts as you can have only one line on this plan. Taxes and other fees are not included in the price. Customers will also need to bring their own eSIM-capable phone, which makes the plan restrictive.