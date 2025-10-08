Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see
Bright orange color and rounded edges surface in leak as Samsung potentially reshapes Ultra identity.
Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units have popped up online, showing off three possible colors and stirring up quite the buzz among fans.
Orange takes center stage
A fresh leak from a not-so-well-known source (so, take it all with a grain of salt) just surfaced online, showing what are allegedly dummy units of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. And if it’s real, Samsung might be going bold this year with a new orange color. Yes, orange.
We have seen orange before on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but this one looks a lot more intense – think iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange kind of vibe. The leak quickly made its way to X, too, where even more reliable leakers picked it up, and fans had mixed reactions. Let’s just say, not everyone’s loving the idea of an Ultra that bright.
October 8, 2025
That said, the color does match up nicely with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra, which also came in a similar vibrant orange. So if you like your gadgets to pop, this might actually be the perfect combo.
The other two color options spotted in the leak are way calmer – one looks like the familiar Whitesilver, while the other leans towards Titanium Gray. Of course, lighting, camera angles, and materials can all play tricks on the eyes, so we will have to wait for confirmation before locking these in as the final shades.
A sneak peek at design changes
While everyone’s busy arguing about colors, there is something way more interesting going on here – the design. The dummy units clearly show even more rounded corners and a color-matched camera bump.
From the looks of it, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be moving closer in style to the Galaxy S25 Edge, and that might actually be intentional. Samsung seems to be aligning its design language across the lineup.
Next year’s lineup could even change in structure – with the regular model possibly replaced by a Galaxy S26 Pro, the Plus reportedly dropped in favor of the Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Ultra staying on top.
Recommended Stories
If that turns out to be true, making all models visually connected does make sense. Still, not all Galaxy fans will be happy about it – especially those who liked how the Ultra stood out with its boxier, more distinct look.
Don’t rush to conclusions just yet
Before we start the whole Apple vs Samsung debate again, it’s good to remember that these are just alleged dummy units. Nothing’s confirmed until Samsung actually unveils the phone – or at least until more solid leaks back this up. Still, for now, it looks like orange might just be the new black.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: