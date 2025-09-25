Three Galaxy S26 Ultra features that could make me upgrade in 2026
Rumors about some big Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades are surfacing online, and it's attracting my attention.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is potentially coming early next year, or, according to some other rumors, towards the end of this year. Already, we're hearing quite a lot about Samsung's upcoming flagship, and despite some of the information being a bit contradictory, there are certain aspects of this phone worth paying serious attention to.
A few months ago, the rumor of the Galaxy S26 Ultra sporting 60W fast charging surfaced online, only to be contradicted later by some other rumors. Now, this upgrade is back on the table, corroborated by reputable tipster IceUniverse. The Galaxy S25 Ultra sports 45W wired charging, and the S26 Ultra is now rumored once again to support 60W.
I'm from the impatient people when it comes to charging, so this upgrade (if these rumors end up coming to fruition) would be a big deal in my book. The faster, the better, is my motto when it comes to charging tech.
Rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra introducing the best OLED panel in the industry have also been floating around recently. A new M14 tech is rumored for the display of the S26 Ultra, which would make the display brighter and more power-efficient (so it would also help battery life). On top of that, M14 should ensure a longer lifespan of the display.
I am all for a gorgeous and brighter display. After all, that's where we all look when we look at the phone, and a super high-quality display does make a difference in terms of experience, at least in my book.
Another rumored upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a camera upgrade. The MP count is said to remain the same, just as the S25 Ultra; however, there are some tweaks that would make the experience better, according to rumors.
First off, we have an improved aperture on the main 200MP camera, which would reportedly be F1.4 instead of F1.7 on the S25 Ultra. That is said to increase the light intake by 47%, which is huge and actually could make photos in all sorts of conditions better. And I'm all for more details in night scenes.
Also, the 10MP 3x telephoto camera on the S25 Ultra may become 12 MP, which is a 20% increase in pixel count. The 50 MP 5x camera, on the other hand, is said to also upgrade its aperture to F2.9 (from F3.4 on the S25 Ultra), which, if true, would result in around a 38% increase in light intake.
Rumor has it that there may be a redesign for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Everyone is trying to make things more interesting nowadays in the smartphone market (the iPhone 17 Pro also got redesigned this year), and if these rumors are true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may get rounder edges and a redesigned camera bump.
I'm in for an upgrade soon, and some of the rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra that have appeared recently have attracted my attention.
The M14 material is the most advanced type of OLED panel at the moment. On top of that, the S26 Ultra is also said to sport Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) tech as well for its display. This tech allows for the color filter to be put into the OLED's protective layer, and thus, you can achieve a brighter display that is thinner.
All of these small upgrades coupled together would make for one greatly improved camera system, and I'm here for it.
The trade-offs I'm willing to accept
This look, however, is not exactly the best in my opinion. I prefer the look of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's cameras instead of the leaked (and somewhat dated) camera island on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, I can get used to almost any design as long as it doesn't interfere with my daily life (like the Pixel 10 Pro XL's mic position, which can ruin landscape vids), so that's definitely a trade-off that I'm quite willing to accept.
