Galaxy S26 price rumors: how much will S26, S26+ and Ultra cost?

Potential Galaxy S26 prices (without price hike):

How much did the Galaxy S25 cost?





Rumors were crazy before the Galaxy S25 series, and everyone was claiming a price hike was coming. We were bracing ourselves. And then, that didn't come to fruition, and Samsung kept the same prices for the S25 series as the S24 series. Well, with one outlier - the Edge - this phone didn't exist for the S24 series.



Galaxy S25 series prices:

How is the competition pricing their latest devices?





iPhone 17 prices:

Base iPhone 17 (256GB storage) - $799

(256GB storage) - $799 iPhone Air (256GB storage) - $999

iPhone 17 Pro (256GB storage) - $1,099

Pro (256GB storage) - $1,099 iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB storage) - $1,199

Pixel 10 prices:

Pixel 10 (128GB storage): $799

(128GB storage): $799 Pixel 10 Pro (128GB storage): $999

Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB storage): 1,199

Galaxy S26 Edge or Plus? Or both?

Galaxy S26 pricing: what are your options?

Galaxy S26 prices: still months to go, leaks can give us a fuller picture

So, keep an open mind is what I'm saying. I personally don't expect a price hike, as if it happens, the Galaxy S devices won't match the iPhone prices, which could turn some people off. Of course, I'm not in Samsung's financial team, so surprises can happen. But I think they won't. Just saying.







