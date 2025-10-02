Galaxy S26 price rumors: how much will S26, S26+ and Ultra cost?
Here's what rumors and estimations suggest the Galaxy S26 family will be priced at.
We are now getting closer to the potential Galaxy S26 series release, which may happen at the beginning of next year. And the times are interesting when it comes to tech prices. This year, we expected a price hike with the Galaxy S25 series, and that didn't happen with Samsung reportedly deciding to freeze prices at the last minute.
This one is still, frankly, a mystery. Yes, there are reasons for Samsung to increase prices (mainly TSMC pricing-related), but we don't know at this point whether the company will choose Qualcomm or Exynos to power the next Galaxy S series.
Also, leaks are bringing us contradictory info about what phones will be in the Galaxy S26 series to begin with. We've heard Samsung is ditching the Plus in favor of the Edge, but now a new rumor claims the Plus isn't out of the game yet after all.
For now, there are no concrete leaks about the Galaxy S26 pricing. I suggest we assume Samsung will freeze prices once again, but it's always possible we see a $50-$100 price hike.
Of course, when we talk smartphone prices, it's always a good practice to look at the broader picture as well. Samsung's main competitors are Apple and Google, and these two companies have kept things steady recently.
iPhone 17 prices:
Meanwhile, Google also kept prices the same as last year.
Pixel 10 prices:
Funny enough, the Pixel 10 is actually more expensive than the iPhone 17, technically, because it still starts with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 17 starts at 256 GB.
For months now, we've assumed that the Galaxy S26 Edge will be replacing the Plus model in the lineup, but now new rumors claim that Samsung hasn't given up on the Plus just yet.
This would mean that the Plus may keep its price, and the Edge as well, so likely there won't be surprises here on that front.
Price hike or not, the Galaxy S26 models are expensive. Luckily, at launch, Samsung and the major carriers (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile) offer great discounts, trade-in promotions, and other ways to get your hands on these premium phones without having to immediately cough out a thousand dollars.
There is also the option to pay with installments, which is probably the most popular option to buy a phone nowadays.
One thing worth noting here, though: Samsung is very generous during the Galaxy S pre-order period. If you like one of the phones during the unveiling event and you're certain you're in for an upgrade, it's best to take advantage of some of Samsung's pre-order deals. Usually, the company offers more storage for less money or big discounts, so look around for those when the time comes.
As you can see, we're a bit far away from the potential release timeframe of January 2026. Unlike with iPhones, Galaxy S devices' prices usually start leaking in the month prior to announcement. I expect some retailer to list them by mistake, or a prominent leaker to get their hands on some private information and give us more details on what would happen.
Reports about the Galaxy S26 series, and more specifically about chip prices from TSCM, warn us to expect a price hike this time around. Meanwhile, it's always possible that Samsung may decide to pay the higher price for the chip itself, or prefer Exynos to make things cheaper and keep the same price.
Galaxy S26 prices: Will there be a price hike?
Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
So, we're potentially looking at a Galaxy S26 Pro (which should be the 'vanilla' phone, I'm doubting the Pro moniker to begin with), a Galaxy S26 Plus probably, a super-slim Galaxy S26 Edge, and the usual star of the show, Galaxy S26 Ultra.
For now, there are no concrete leaks about the Galaxy S26 pricing. I suggest we assume Samsung will freeze prices once again, but it's always possible we see a $50-$100 price hike.
Potential Galaxy S26 prices (without price hike):
|Galaxy model
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|Galaxy S26
|$799*
|$859*
|-
|-
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|-
|$999*
|$1119*
|Galaxy S26 Edge
|-
|$1099*
|$1219*
|-
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|-
|$1299*
|$1419*
|$1659*
*predicted prices, without a price hike
How much did the Galaxy S25 cost?
Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Rumors were crazy before the Galaxy S25 series, and everyone was claiming a price hike was coming. We were bracing ourselves. And then, that didn't come to fruition, and Samsung kept the same prices for the S25 series as the S24 series. Well, with one outlier - the Edge - this phone didn't exist for the S24 series.
Galaxy S25 series prices:
|Galaxy model
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|Galaxy S25
|$799
|$859
|-
|-
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|-
|$999
|$1119
|-
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|-
|$1099
|$1219
|-
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|-
|$1299
|$1419
|$1659
How is the competition pricing their latest devices?
iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Of course, when we talk smartphone prices, it's always a good practice to look at the broader picture as well. Samsung's main competitors are Apple and Google, and these two companies have kept things steady recently.
The iPhone 17 series, which got announced not too long ago and will be a direct competitor to the S26 series, didn't get a price hike. Well, there's a little catch: the Pro iPhone 17 did become more expensive, but it came with more starting storage.
iPhone 17 prices:
- Base iPhone 17 (256GB storage) - $799
- iPhone Air (256GB storage) - $999
- iPhone 17 Pro (256GB storage) - $1,099
- iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB storage) - $1,199
Meanwhile, Google also kept prices the same as last year.
Pixel 10 prices:
- Pixel 10 (128GB storage): $799
- Pixel 10 Pro (128GB storage): $999
- Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB storage): 1,199
Funny enough, the Pixel 10 is actually more expensive than the iPhone 17, technically, because it still starts with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 17 starts at 256 GB.
Galaxy S26 Edge or Plus? Or both?
For months now, we've assumed that the Galaxy S26 Edge will be replacing the Plus model in the lineup, but now new rumors claim that Samsung hasn't given up on the Plus just yet.
This would mean that the Plus may keep its price, and the Edge as well, so likely there won't be surprises here on that front.
Galaxy S26 pricing: what are your options?
Price hike or not, the Galaxy S26 models are expensive. Luckily, at launch, Samsung and the major carriers (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile) offer great discounts, trade-in promotions, and other ways to get your hands on these premium phones without having to immediately cough out a thousand dollars.
There is also the option to pay with installments, which is probably the most popular option to buy a phone nowadays.
One thing worth noting here, though: Samsung is very generous during the Galaxy S pre-order period. If you like one of the phones during the unveiling event and you're certain you're in for an upgrade, it's best to take advantage of some of Samsung's pre-order deals. Usually, the company offers more storage for less money or big discounts, so look around for those when the time comes.
Galaxy S26 prices: still months to go, leaks can give us a fuller picture
As you can see, we're a bit far away from the potential release timeframe of January 2026. Unlike with iPhones, Galaxy S devices' prices usually start leaking in the month prior to announcement. I expect some retailer to list them by mistake, or a prominent leaker to get their hands on some private information and give us more details on what would happen.
So, keep an open mind is what I'm saying. I personally don't expect a price hike, as if it happens, the Galaxy S devices won't match the iPhone prices, which could turn some people off. Of course, I'm not in Samsung's financial team, so surprises can happen. But I think they won't. Just saying.
