Galaxy S26 Ultra may flaunt never-before-seen display technologies

Leaker Ice Universe said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would have a 6.89-inch screen, roughly the same size as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While this may disappoint those who were wishing for a larger screen, there is still a reason to be excited. Samsung handsets are known for their beautiful screens, but the South Korean giant doesn't always equip its S-series phones with the best it has to offer. Many of the company's newest innovations debut on rival products before showing up on its own devices. That might not be the case for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, though.









Ice said that the phone's display would include "surprises." He didn't go into details, only revealing that the phone would feature Samsung's core display technologies.



Ice might be referring to the



Per an earlier rumor, the Flex Magic Pixel will use AI to control viewing angles and ensure user privacy. The Ice said that the phone's display would include "surprises." He didn't go into details, only revealing that the phone would feature Samsung's core display technologies.Ice might be referring to the Flex Magic Pixel and Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technologies.Per an earlier rumor, the Flex Magic Pixel will use AI to control viewing angles and ensure user privacy. The CoE tech is already being used for the Fold series. It will allow for accurate blacks, better outdoor visibility, increased brightness, and reduced power consumption.







