Galaxy S26 Ultra may flaunt never-before-seen display technologies

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's screen might give it an edge over the iPhone 17 Pro.

Samsung Android Display
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen
Samsung handsets are known for their beautiful screens, but the South Korean giant doesn't always equip its S-series phones with the best it has to offer. Many of the company's newest innovations debut on rival products before showing up on its own devices. That might not be the case for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, though.

Leaker Ice Universe said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would have a 6.89-inch screen, roughly the same size as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While this may disappoint those who were wishing for a larger screen, there is still a reason to be excited.



Ice said that the phone's display would include "surprises." He didn't go into details, only revealing that the phone would feature Samsung's core display technologies.

Ice might be referring to the Flex Magic Pixel and Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technologies.

Per an earlier rumor, the Flex Magic Pixel will use AI to control viewing angles and ensure user privacy. The CoE tech is already being used for the Fold series. It will allow for accurate blacks, better outdoor visibility, increased brightness, and reduced power consumption.

What are your Galaxy S26 Ultra display expectations?

Vote View Result


Samsung may also have more surprises in store, but those are under wraps for now.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra and may have curvier corners than its predecessor. Three of the phone's four rear cameras will be upgraded, while the 50MP telephoto sensor will return for the fourth straight year. The phone is likely to have a camera bump and it will be massive.

The phone is expected to weigh about the same as the current-gen model and is likely to carry over the same 5,000mAh battery.

With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple has apparently set the bar high, though it's still too soon to say anything, given that the handset hasn't been released yet. Pre-release interest appears high, signalling Apple has a winner on its hands. Samsung will have to try harder with the forthcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra to overshadow the iPhone 17 Pro and other top phones of 2025.

