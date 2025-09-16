Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra charging speeds seemingly confirmed, and you won't like it

Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra listed in certification, proof of disappointing charging speeds

Galaxy S26

Now, there's proof that suggests we aren't getting any upgrades in the charging department for the Galaxy S26 lineup.





Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Chinese phones are offering much higher charging speeds

S26

We have Chinese brands offering smartphones with charging speeds as high as 100W for quite some time now (one example is OnePlus), and Apple and Samsung are biting these phones' dust when it comes to charging.





Are you okay with Samsung keeping 25W/45W charging speeds on the Galaxy S26 lineup? Yes, that’s fast enough No, I expected a serious upgrade Depends on the battery life improvements I care more about cameras and design Yes, that’s fast enough 14.29% No, I expected a serious upgrade 50% Depends on the battery life improvements 21.43% I care more about cameras and design 14.29%

S26

Recommended Stories

We need Samsung to step it up

Galaxy S26

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

The competition is strong, and in my humble opinion, Samsung cannot let itself take it easy with the Galaxy S26 series.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



