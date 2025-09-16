Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra charging speeds seemingly confirmed, and you won't like it
Samsung's upcoming flagships may stick to the same 25W and 45W charging speeds, while Chinese rivals keep racing ahead with 100W power.
We've heard some exciting rumors a couple of months ago about charging improvements for the Galaxy S26 family. Well, according to the latest leak, we may have been too early to celebrate.
Last week, reputable tipster IceUniverse claimed that the Galaxy S26 Pro and Edge may support up to 25W charging, and the Ultra - up to 45W, which are the same speeds as their predecessors. And that was quite disappointing, but mind you, at the time, this was just a rumor with no concrete proof to back it up.
China's CQC has certified the lineup, and according to screenshots from the certification, the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Edge support up to 25W charging. In the meantime, the biggest of the series, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, supports up to 45W charging according to the document.
So now, what IceUniverse said earlier seems... well, more like the real deal.
Samsung is way behind the competition in terms of charging speeds (and so is Apple, by the way), and this will proove true once again if the rumor about the lack of charging upgrades for the S26 phones ends up being true.
The recently-revealed iPhone 17 has gotten an upgrade in the charging department with 40W charging support, but Samsung seems to be stuck with 25W and 45W.
It's understandable that if this leak is true, Sammy fans won't be exactly delighted. Other rumors have also claimed the S26 series may not be so special, including a rumor indicating that camera sensors may be the same for the Ultra as they were this year.
Hopefully, we'll see some more notable upgrades with the lineup to justify... well, the upgrade in general.
Samsung did step things up with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 – and it's proven to be successful so far. The thing is, before the foldable was announced, initially, we were hearing rumors that things would be the same as the Fold 6. Which they weren't entirely.
So, I'm thinking there's still hope for the Galaxy S26 series to surprise us with something new. Especially now with the serious threat from the new iPhone 17 phones. Apple has quite a lot of upgrades this time around, including for the base model, which finally got ProMotion, an upgraded display, more battery life, and some seriously Pro features, and the iPhone 17 Pro is taking things up a notch with a more durable design and new telephoto camera...
Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra listed in certification, proof of disappointing charging speeds
Last week, reputable tipster IceUniverse claimed that the Galaxy S26 Pro and Edge may support up to 25W charging, and the Ultra - up to 45W, which are the same speeds as their predecessors. And that was quite disappointing, but mind you, at the time, this was just a rumor with no concrete proof to back it up.
Now, there's proof that suggests we aren't getting any upgrades in the charging department for the Galaxy S26 lineup.
Image Credit - SamMobile
China's CQC has certified the lineup, and according to screenshots from the certification, the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Edge support up to 25W charging. In the meantime, the biggest of the series, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, supports up to 45W charging according to the document.
So now, what IceUniverse said earlier seems... well, more like the real deal.
Chinese phones are offering much higher charging speeds
Samsung is way behind the competition in terms of charging speeds (and so is Apple, by the way), and this will proove true once again if the rumor about the lack of charging upgrades for the S26 phones ends up being true.
We have Chinese brands offering smartphones with charging speeds as high as 100W for quite some time now (one example is OnePlus), and Apple and Samsung are biting these phones' dust when it comes to charging.
The recently-revealed iPhone 17 has gotten an upgrade in the charging department with 40W charging support, but Samsung seems to be stuck with 25W and 45W.
It's understandable that if this leak is true, Sammy fans won't be exactly delighted. Other rumors have also claimed the S26 series may not be so special, including a rumor indicating that camera sensors may be the same for the Ultra as they were this year.
Hopefully, we'll see some more notable upgrades with the lineup to justify... well, the upgrade in general.
Recommended Stories
We need Samsung to step it up
Samsung did step things up with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 – and it's proven to be successful so far. The thing is, before the foldable was announced, initially, we were hearing rumors that things would be the same as the Fold 6. Which they weren't entirely.
So, I'm thinking there's still hope for the Galaxy S26 series to surprise us with something new. Especially now with the serious threat from the new iPhone 17 phones. Apple has quite a lot of upgrades this time around, including for the base model, which finally got ProMotion, an upgraded display, more battery life, and some seriously Pro features, and the iPhone 17 Pro is taking things up a notch with a more durable design and new telephoto camera...
The competition is strong, and in my humble opinion, Samsung cannot let itself take it easy with the Galaxy S26 series.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: