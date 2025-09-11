8 iPhone 17 upgrades that make the switch worth It

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17









ProMotion display on the base iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Center Stage selfie camera upgrade

iPhone 17

All 48 MP cameras on the back

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Recommended Stories

Improved durability

iPhone 17

Powerful Apple silicon

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro is super fast for a brief period of time, but it can be fast and smooth for longer, and it can get overheated way less during intensive tasks such as gaming or video editing. The A19 Pro chip, coupled with an upgraded cooling system on the Pro models, takes things up even further and ensures 40% better sustained performance than the iPhone 16 Pro models. And that's some serious business. Sustained performance means not only that thePro is super fast for a brief period of time, but it can be fast and smooth for longer, and it can get overheated way less during intensive tasks such as gaming or video editing.





Improvements in battery life





iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max allow for an even bigger battery to be placed inside. We're talking about 39 hours of video playback and 35 of video streaming on the Pro Max, and 33 hours of video playback and 30 hours of video streaming on the Pro. To put these numbers in perspective, the The new design of thePro and Pro Max allow for an even bigger battery to be placed inside. We're talking about 39 hours of video playback and 35 of video streaming on the Pro Max, and 33 hours of video playback and 30 hours of video streaming on the Pro. To put these numbers in perspective, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was able to achieve 33 hours of video playback. The upgrade here is huge, especially if you value battery life, which is one of the most important things to me when it comes to smartphones.





The base iPhone 17 model is also getting a battery boost. It can last 30 hours of video playback and 27 hours of video streaming. For reference, the iPhone 16 was able to go up to 22 hours of video playback and 18 of streaming. So yep, things are looking great for the base iPhone 17 as well.

Double the storage, same price for the base iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Orange iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17

I'd count the orange color option as a reason to upgrade or switch to the iPhone 17 Pro, especially if color is important for you. Yep, it's not exactly a feature, but it's there and it's quite unique in the somewhat boring smartphone market in 2025.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!