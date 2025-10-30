Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Galaxy S25 gets a sweet discount on Amazon

With its top-tier specs and compact dimensions, this bad boy is a must-have for shoppers looking for a phone that doesn’t feel like a brick and ticks all the right boxes.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy S25.
The regular Galaxy S25 is currently a hot choice, whether you’re a Galaxy fan or just someone after a compact powerhouse. Amazon is selling this bad boy for $147 off its price, allowing you to snatch the model with 128GB of storage for just south of $654.

We should note that the discount applies only to the version in Silver Shadow, but other color options are also selling at cheaper prices, just with lower markdowns. We don’t know when this deal will expire, so we encourage you to act quickly and capitalize on it as soon as possible. You just can’t go wrong with getting this phone, especially at such a discounted price.

Galaxy S25 128GB in Silver Shadow: Save $147!

$147 off (18%)
Amazon is offering a $147 discount on the Galaxy S25 in Silver Shadow, allowing you to get the model with 128GB of storage for just under $654. The phone is worth every penny, boasting fast performance, a gorgeous display, and capable cameras. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


It may be the entry model, but it still comes with 12GB of RAM and the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in the more expensive options. Thanks to this high-end hardware, it delivers fast performance and can handle any task, app, or game out there without breaking a sweat.

Since Samsung is famous for its top-quality displays, it’s only natural for its entry-level high-end phone to sport a stunning 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with HDR support and a crisp 2340 x 1080 resolution. This means you’ll enjoy outstanding visuals, whether you’re streaming YouTube videos or a movie on the go.

The same can be said for its camera performance. Sure, it lacks the S25 Ultra’s 200MP camera, but it still takes beautiful photos with its 50MP main snapper and 12MP selfie unit. The photos come out with vibrant colors and good dynamic range.

So, yeah! When we factor everything in, we believe it’s easy to see why the Galaxy S25 has a high 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon. Therefore, if you’re looking for a powerful and compact phone and think this ticks all the right boxes, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless