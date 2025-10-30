Galaxy S25 gets a sweet discount on Amazon
With its top-tier specs and compact dimensions, this bad boy is a must-have for shoppers looking for a phone that doesn’t feel like a brick and ticks all the right boxes.
The regular Galaxy S25 is currently a hot choice, whether you’re a Galaxy fan or just someone after a compact powerhouse. Amazon is selling this bad boy for $147 off its price, allowing you to snatch the model with 128GB of storage for just south of $654.
We should note that the discount applies only to the version in Silver Shadow, but other color options are also selling at cheaper prices, just with lower markdowns. We don’t know when this deal will expire, so we encourage you to act quickly and capitalize on it as soon as possible. You just can’t go wrong with getting this phone, especially at such a discounted price.
It may be the entry model, but it still comes with 12GB of RAM and the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in the more expensive options. Thanks to this high-end hardware, it delivers fast performance and can handle any task, app, or game out there without breaking a sweat.
Since Samsung is famous for its top-quality displays, it’s only natural for its entry-level high-end phone to sport a stunning 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with HDR support and a crisp 2340 x 1080 resolution. This means you’ll enjoy outstanding visuals, whether you’re streaming YouTube videos or a movie on the go.
So, yeah! When we factor everything in, we believe it’s easy to see why the Galaxy S25 has a high 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon. Therefore, if you’re looking for a powerful and compact phone and think this ticks all the right boxes, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!
The same can be said for its camera performance. Sure, it lacks the S25 Ultra’s 200MP camera, but it still takes beautiful photos with its 50MP main snapper and 12MP selfie unit. The photos come out with vibrant colors and good dynamic range.
