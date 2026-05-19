T-Mobile wants to show you what affordable really means

Metro by T-Mobile is making your essential service even cheaper. For a limited time, new customers can switch to Metro and bring their phone to save 50% on the six-month Unlimited plan. Act now and save.

What would make you switch carriers? A better deal from another carrier Nothing Rising monthly bills Poor network coverage Vote 7 Votes

No more bloated monthly costs









Firstly, this plan delivers unlimited text, talk and high-speed data, backed by T-Mobile 's network. Users also receive Scam Shield protection against fraudulent calls, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and even a five-year price guarantee.



All of that costs $240 for the entire period, but Metro is making it even more attractive by slashing the price down by 50%. That means you're paying $120 for six months or $20 per month.



Offer requirements

This offer is ideal for users seeking to switch carriers but not their phone. Eligible for new customers who bring their own device, Metro's plan discount requirements are quite simple and straightforward.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Users who choose this offer should input their device's IMEI number to see if it qualifies for the discount. Metro specifies that the smartphone must be unlocked, and phones purchased through Metro won't be eligible.



In addition, since this is a prepaid carrier, users have to pay for the entire six-month period upfront. Prepaid service fees aren't refundable.



It's all down to simplicity

Firstly, this plan delivers unlimited text, talk and high-speed data, backed by's network. Users also receive Scam Shield protection against fraudulent calls,Tuesdays, and even a five-year price guarantee.All of that costs $240 for the entire period, but Metro is making it even more attractive by slashing the price down by 50%. That means you're paying $120 for six months or $20 per month.This offer is ideal for users seeking to switch carriers but not their phone. Eligible for new customers who bring their own device, Metro's plan discount requirements are quite simple and straightforward.Users who choose this offer should input their device's IMEI number to see if it qualifies for the discount. Metro specifies that the smartphone must be unlocked, and phones purchased through Metro won't be eligible.In addition, since this is a prepaid carrier, users have to pay for the entire six-month period upfront. Prepaid service fees aren't refundable.



The appeal of Metro's six-month plan isn't flashy extras: it's all down to simplicity. When you can lock in six months of straightforward service at such an affordable price, users no longer have to worry about fluctuating fees or constantly check for unexpected charges.

Although the highest Metro plans aren't exactly cheap at $50/mo, the carrier has several affordable monthly options. But for some, paying month-to-month can feel expensive. And here's where the six-month option comes in.