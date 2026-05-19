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T-Mobile wants to show you what affordable really means

This six-month plan is crazy affordable right now.

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Polina Kovalakova
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T-Mobile Metro
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A smartphone showing the Metro by T-Mobile app.
Metro by T-Mobile makes its six-month plan incredibly attractive. | Image by PhoneArena
Paying an absurd monthly bill is never fun, but many of us have been there. Quiet hikes, surcharges, and extra services you don't really need can make reviewing your monthly bill a true nightmare. 

Prepaid carriers have historically been viewed as an affordable, but in many ways, inferior alternative, with unstable coverage and slow data speeds. The perception has shifted dramatically over the past few years, and prepaid carriers are steadily becoming the new staple for how simple reviewing your monthly bill can be. 

But which one to choose? 



With multiple prepaid carriers around, many users may find it challenging to pick the right one for their needs. Some give you nearly Big Three-like services, with cloud storage and subscriptions in tow, but they also tend to be quite expensive.

Save $20/mo on the Unlimited plan

$20 /mo
$40
$20 off (50%)
Metro by T-Mobile is making your essential service even cheaper. For a limited time, new customers can switch to Metro and bring their phone to save 50% on the six-month Unlimited plan. Act now and save.
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile


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For those after a more balanced option, Metro by T-Mobile has established itself as a truly appealing prepaid option. Instead of piling on extras, Metro keeps things straightforward, providing exactly what users need: stable coverage, fast data speeds, and transparent pricing.

What would make you switch carriers?
7 Votes


No more bloated monthly costs


Although the highest Metro plans aren't exactly cheap at $50/mo, the carrier has several affordable monthly options. But for some, paying month-to-month can feel expensive. And here's where the six-month option comes in. 

You don&#039;t need to pay too much for your service. | Image by Metro by T-Mobile - T-Mobile wants to show you what affordable really means
You don't need to pay too much for your service. | Image by Metro by T-Mobile


Firstly, this plan delivers unlimited text, talk and high-speed data, backed by T-Mobile's network. Users also receive Scam Shield protection against fraudulent calls, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and even a five-year price guarantee. 

All of that costs $240 for the entire period, but Metro is making it even more attractive by slashing the price down by 50%. That means you're paying $120 for six months or $20 per month. 

Offer requirements


This offer is ideal for users seeking to switch carriers but not their phone. Eligible for new customers who bring their own device, Metro's plan discount requirements are quite simple and straightforward. 

Users who choose this offer should input their device's IMEI number to see if it qualifies for the discount. Metro specifies that the smartphone must be unlocked, and phones purchased through Metro won't be eligible.

In addition, since this is a prepaid carrier, users have to pay for the entire six-month period upfront. Prepaid service fees aren't refundable.

It's all down to simplicity



The appeal of Metro's six-month plan isn't flashy extras: it's all down to simplicity. When you can lock in six months of straightforward service at such an affordable price, users no longer have to worry about fluctuating fees or constantly check for unexpected charges.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
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Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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