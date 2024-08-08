Update containing camera improvements for the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been delayed...or has it?
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra users have already received one camera-based update this year. That took place in April and owners of the top-of-the-line Galaxy flagship phone for 2024 were further encouraged when they were told that another update for the phone's rear cameras would be included with the One UI 6.1.1 update due the first week in August. And while Galaxy S24 Ultra users have started to receive an update this current week, it isn't the one that they have been eagerly awaiting.
The August security update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra fixes bugs, improves the performance of the phone, and patches 14 software flaws found on Samsung devices. Three of those vulnerabilities are graded as High Severity. And yes, these are important fixes because some of the vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow attackers to take over a targeted phone. While it is great to receive these patches, what hasn't arrived is One UI 6.1.1 with the camera update.
Ice Universe, the leaker whose tweet got Galaxy S24 Ultra users excited back in July, now says that One UI 6.1.1 is delayed. He is surprised about the delay considering that the update had been tested for a long time. He also notes that the update includes all of the new camera features that are found in the Galaxy Fold 6. A big question is whether the delay for One UI 6.1.1 means a long delay for One UI 7.0 which has been tipped to include an even bigger camera update than the one Galaxy S24 Ultra users have been expecting this month.
So far this month, Galaxy S24 Ultra users have received only the monthly security update for August although this has been confirmed only by AT&T users on Reddit. So we should see a wide range of Galaxy S24 Ultra units in the U.S. start to receive the security update soon. Normally, you might install the security update even though you would consider it to be no big deal. But that is not the case this time.
One UI 6.1.1 is being delayed according to leaker Ice Universe... | Image credit-X
...SamMobile begs to differ. | Image credit-X
A contradictory tweet was posted by SamMobile which countered by saying that the One UI 6.1.1 release, which includes the camera update, is not delayed but is merely still in the testing stage. The testing apparently has something to do with the performance of GalaxyAI on mid-range Galaxy devices. Just a couple of days ago we told you that Samsung is planning to add some GalaxyAI features to the mid-range Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 models.
