Some AT&T subscribers were victims of a pre-dawn outage on Tuesday
AT&T service went down affecting customers in a limited number of states.
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Depending on where in the U.S. you live, you might have had some issues with your AT&T service early Tuesday morning. Starting at 12:53 am ET and peaking at 1:23 am ET, the number of complaints about AT&T's service submitted to Ookla's Downdetector site soared from 27 to 3,436. The problems were outside of the major Northeast population centers and California, which are the areas where we often see issues reported from.
AT&T had a quick, limited outage
Instead, complaints came in from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Wichita, Atlanta, and Allen. 57% of those getting in touch with Downdetector said they had a problem with their AT&T powered Wi-Fi. Broadband Internet was down for 28% of those filing a complaint, and 15% could not access a mobile signal. A few of the affected AT&T subscribers were able to communicate their experiences by posting a message on Downdetector.
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Green dots show AT&T outages Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City and Topeka. | Image credit-StatusGator
An AT&T subscriber with the username David Springs (which could be his real name) wrote, "Fiber down in Wichita KS. Support hold time between 2 hours 56 minutes and 3 hours 53 minutes. Might as well not exist. ATT phone app says no outage, which is clearly BS." Another AT&T customer suffered a game player's outage nightmare. Just as he was about to have an opportunity to clear a level on the game he was playing, the signal went out. The gameplayer's username is Junor, and he wrote, "was one match away from grandchamp on rocket league smh ofc my rankup it goes down."
The carrier is now up and running in the affected markets
Were you affected by this morning's AT&T outage?
Yes. I lost my service.
65.12%
No. My service was uninterrupted.
4.65%
I'm not an AT&T subscriber.
16.28%
I was sleeping and don't know.
13.95%
Another AT&T subscriber with the username of Lemon typed, "wifi stopped working smh, got a message from them that they're having an outage."
StatusGator showed that AT&T had been down in Oklahoma, Kansas, and in Missouri over the last 24 hours ending at 4:55 am ET Tuesday morning. Currently there seems to be no new complaints leading us to imagine that a small issue was responsible for the outage that shutdown the internet for some AT&T customers. The two other Big 3 U.S. carriers, Verizon and T-Mobile, were not affected by what ailed AT&T indicating that whatever the issue was, it was something that was affecting AT&T only.
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