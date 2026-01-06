Some AT&T subscribers were victims of a pre-dawn outage on Tuesday

AT&T

AT&T had a quick, limited outage





Instead, complaints came in from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Wichita, Atlanta, and Allen. 57% of those getting in touch with Downdetector said they had a problem with their AT&T powered Wi-Fi. Broadband Internet was down for 28% of those filing a complaint, and 15% could not access a mobile signal. A few of the affected AT&T subscribers were able to communicate their experiences by posting a message on Downdetector.



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An AT&T subscriber with the username David Springs (which could be his real name) wrote, "Fiber down in Wichita KS. Support hold time between 2 hours 56 minutes and 3 hours 53 minutes. Might as well not exist. ATT phone app says no outage, which is clearly BS." Another AT&T customer suffered a game player's outage nightmare. Just as he was about to have an opportunity to clear a level on the game he was playing, the signal went out. The gameplayer's username is Junor, and he wrote, "was one match away from grandchamp on rocket league smh ofc my rankup it goes down."

The carrier is now up and running in the affected markets





Were you affected by this morning's AT&T outage? Yes. I lost my service. 65.12% No. My service was uninterrupted. 4.65% I'm not an AT&T subscriber. 16.28% I was sleeping and don't know. 13.95% Vote 43 Votes





Another AT&T subscriber with the username of Lemon typed, "wifi stopped working smh, got a message from them that they're having an outage."

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