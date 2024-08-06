GalaxyAI could be just a few weeks away from coming to a pair of mid-range Galaxy A handsets





With GalaxyAI you can use other AI features in Browsing Assist to summarize and translate websites. Note Assist allows you to summarize notes, correct the spelling on them, and even create a cover for the notes. With Transcript Assist you can ask that a particular file be translated to English. GalaxyAI integrates AI across certain Galaxy devices and combines on-device processing with cloud-based processing to support features that make GalaxyAI handsets run smoother and become more useful..





GalaxyAI features also make users more creative. One feature called "sketch to image" turns a rough sketch into a more impressive image of what you tried to draw. This image will look good enough to use in a project for work or school.





According to SamMobile, GalaxyAI will soon be found on a couple of mid-range devices for the first time. Both of these devices have already been released this year, the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. Sources cited by SamMobile say that GalaxyAI will come to those mid-rangers via the One UI 6.1.1 update. This update could arrive for these two phones as soon as this month or next. It's also important to know that not all of the GalaxyAI features found on the flagship models will be made available to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55.









Galaxy A55 employs an Exynos 1480. Compare that to the flagship Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + which are powered by the more capable Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy AP.

Most likely, those AI features that require the use of powerful on-device processing power will be missing from the two Galaxy A phones. The Galaxy A35 uses the Exynos 1380 application processor (AP) while the Galaxy A55 employs an Exynos 1480. Compare that to the flagship Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ which are powered by the more capable Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy depending on the market. All Galaxy S24 Ultra units are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy AP.




