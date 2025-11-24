Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks
The newest firmware update brings along the November 2025 security patch.
It's been two months since the Android 16-based One UI 8 update rolled out, and now, Galaxy owners are getting another software update.
Even owners of older-gen devices like the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are taken care of and can take advantage of the new update.
Naturally, the November 2025 patch first arrived in Korea last week, but it's now started to reach users in the US and Europe, with other regions expected to follow soon.
This is the first update for the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra since the rollout of One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. The November 2025 update is focused entirely on security. This patch addresses numerous vulnerabilities affecting Android and Samsung's One UI.
Beyond Android itself, Samsung has patched nine security flaws found exclusively on Galaxy devices. The update also addresses 11 issues linked to the company's Exynos chips, which are used in both smartphones and wearable devices. Most Exynos models made between 2019 and 2024 appear to be affected.
Galaxy owners should go ahead and install the update. While it doesn't add new features, it strengthens your phone's defenses against serious security risks in both Android and Samsung's own software.
The firmware update
Image by PhoneArena
In the US and Europe, the update is marked by firmware ending in CYK2 and weighs just over 450 MB – that's how you can spot it. To install it, users should do the following:
- Open Settings
- Go to Software update
- Select Download and install
What does it fix?
To be specific, the November 2025 security update tackles a total of 25 Android vulnerabilities. Two of these are considered critical, with one impacting devices running Android 13 and later, and the other limited to Android 16. The remaining issues are rated high-risk, and no medium- or low-level problems are addressed in this release.
To update or not to update?
With critical and high-risk vulnerabilities addressed, plus fixes for Exynos chips, the patch helps protect sensitive data and keeps your device running safely. It's a quick step for peace of mind.
