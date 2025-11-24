Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks

The newest firmware update brings along the November 2025 security patch.

It's been two months since the Android 16-based One UI 8 update rolled out, and now, Galaxy owners are getting another software update.

Even owners of older-gen devices like the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are taken care of and can take advantage of the new update.

The firmware update



Naturally, the November 2025 patch first arrived in Korea last week, but it's now started to reach users in the US and Europe, with other regions expected to follow soon.

In the US and Europe, the update is marked by firmware ending in CYK2 and weighs just over 450 MB – that's how you can spot it. To install it, users should do the following:

  1. Open Settings
  2. Go to Software update
  3. Select Download and install

Have you received this update already?

Vote View Result

What does it fix?


This is the first update for the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra since the rollout of One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. The November 2025 update is focused entirely on security. This patch addresses numerous vulnerabilities affecting Android and Samsung's One UI.

To be specific, the November 2025 security update tackles a total of 25 Android vulnerabilities. Two of these are considered critical, with one impacting devices running Android 13 and later, and the other limited to Android 16. The remaining issues are rated high-risk, and no medium- or low-level problems are addressed in this release.

Beyond Android itself, Samsung has patched nine security flaws found exclusively on Galaxy devices. The update also addresses 11 issues linked to the company's Exynos chips, which are used in both smartphones and wearable devices. Most Exynos models made between 2019 and 2024 appear to be affected.

To update or not to update?


Galaxy owners should go ahead and install the update. While it doesn't add new features, it strengthens your phone's defenses against serious security risks in both Android and Samsung's own software.

With critical and high-risk vulnerabilities addressed, plus fixes for Exynos chips, the patch helps protect sensitive data and keeps your device running safely. It's a quick step for peace of mind.

